We Found the Best Croque Monsieur in Sonoma County

If you’re after the ultimate Croque Monsieur, consider it found. The newly opened Maison Porcella in Windsor (at the former Chloe’s Catering) is primarily a storefront (for now), with chef Marc-Henri Jean-Baptiste’s luxurious pates, sausages and Parisian-style ham. If you’re willing to wait a minute (and enjoy a glass of wine or two), you can get a piping hot Croque that makes all other Croques seem pitiful.

This grand ham and cheese sandwich ($15) includes creamy béchamel sauce, Gruyere cheese, homemade pain de mie (a slightly sweet French bread loaf) and thin slices of Jean-Baptiste’s award-winning ham. They’re available for warming at home if you’re in a rush, along with the Potato Tourte ($15), with creamy russet potatoes wrapped in puff pastry.

The choices change frequently, but Spicy Pate with pork and chicken gets a flavor bump with Piment’ville pepper. Creamy Chicken Liver Mousse is perfect with a baguette from Marla Bakery.

Marc-Henri’s wife, Maud, runs the front of the house, where there is a growing selection of French and Sonoma County wines by the glass or bottle. She’s also curated several tables of local crafts and pantry goodies, including cheese from Ramini Mozzarella and Valley Ford, teas from Tea and Trumpets and spices.

The couple will open in early December for wine and charcuterie pairings at their cozy bistro tables and bar. The tastings are by reservation only at maisonporcella.com. The storefront is open for Croque Monsieurs and charcuterie from 9 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 8499 Old Redwood Highway, Suite 114, Windsor, 707-955-5611.