14 Beautiful Home and Design Gifts from Sonoma Stores

Slide 1 of 14 Making scents: Made in the Bay Area, these wonderfully scented-candles—geranium, cactus and vanilla—are topped with gemstones for positive intention setting: natural red ruby for confidence, peridot for growth and quartz for amplification. $11 (small), $ 25 (large). Bow N Arrow & Friends, 8200 Old Redwood Highway, 707-242-3027, bownarrowclothing.com (Karen Kizer)

Slide 2 of 14 Tray chic: Inspired layouts of flowers captured in resin to create pretty catch-alls, coasters and bookmarks. Made in Sonoma County. $18 (and up). Bow N Arrow & Friends, 8200 Old Redwood Highway, 707-242-3027, bownarrowclothing.com (Karen Kizer)

Slide 3 of 14 Pretty in parched: Beautiful bundles of dried flowers. $20-$35. Bow N Arrow & Friends, 8200 Old Redwood Highway, 707-242-3027, bownarrowclothing.com (Karen Kizer)

Slide 4 of 14 Kitchen caddy: This hand-thrown kitchen crock—by Mendocino-based ceramist Colleen Hennessy—can be used for cooking utensils, silverware, and even herbs. $120, Pennyroyal Design, 122 American Alley, Petaluma, ‭707-787-7210‬, pennyroyaldesign.com (Pennyroyal Design)

Slide 5 of 14 Moon watch: New and full moons are tracked on this calendar screen printed by hand in black and metallic gold and silver. $35. Pennyroyal Design, 122 American Alley, Petaluma, ‭707-787-7210‬, pennyroyaldesign.com (Pennyroyal Design)

Slide 6 of 14 Sweet dreams: A dream catcher—for catching bad dreams—made of willow, gemstones and beads by Kerry Mitchell craftsman and proprietor of Native Riders. $135. Native Riders, 5600 Gravenstein Highway S., Sebastopol, 707-829-8544, nativeridersarts.com (Karen Kizer)

Slide 7 of 14 Locally thrown: An earthy coffee cup made by Sonoma-based Farm Shop Practice. $30. Abbot's Passage Winery and Mercantile, 777 Madrone Road, Glen Ellen, 707-939-3017, abbotspassage.com (Michael Woolsey and Deborah Wilson)

Slide 8 of 14 Checkered present: When your checkerboard doubles as your serving tray… This tray with a bag of wood checkers. $70. Abbot's Passage Winery and Mercantile, 777 Madrone Road, Glen Ellen, 707-939-3017, abbotspassage.com (Michael Woolsey and Deborah Wilson)

Slide 9 of 14 Art tied up: A handblown glass tube tied in a knot. Made in the Czech Republic for Healdsburg-based SkLO. $245. Gallery Lulo, 303 Center St., Healdsburg, 707-433-7533, gallerylulo.com (SkLO)

Slide 10 of 14 Vivid vessels: Colorful glassware for whatever you imbibe—from cocktails to wine or water. $14. Hello Penngrove, 101 Main St., Penngrove, 707- 665-5759, hellopenngrove.com (Alex Jelliffe Photography)

Slide 11 of 14 Citrus and mushrooms: Our favorite bright and cheery botanicals on these 100% cotton napkins. $31.50 (set of four), Hello Penngrove, 101 Main St., Penngrove, 707- 665-5759, hellopenngrove.com (Alex Jelliffe)

Slide 12 of 14 Woven warmth: Made in Ecuador, these blankets offer artisan craftsmanship, beauty and coziness. $170-$180, Storia Home, 961 Gravenstein Highway S., Suite 130, Sebastopol, 415-501-0024, storiahome.com

Slide 13 of 14 Suds and buds: Botanicals, essential oils and other natural ingredients make up these handpoured soaps made by a team of 13 women in the Sierra Nevada foothills. $10, Storia Home, 961 Gravenstein Highway S., Suite 130, Sebastopol, 415-501-0024, storiahome.com (Storia Home)

Slide 14 of 14 Top brass: For the bottom of a candlestick. These extra narrow candles and elegantly simple holders are made in France. $60 (six candles), $40 (two candleholders). Olive and Rose Studio, 111 Fourth St., 707-919-3072, oliveandrosestudio.com (Olive and Rose Studio)