Popular Fried Chicken Pop-Up Finds Permanent Home in Petaluma

Belfare opened in the old Sarah's Eats and Sweets location. (Courtesy of Barbers Cellars)

The farm-market fried chicken wunderkinds at Belfare Sonoma have opened their first brick-and-mortar shop in south Petaluma.

Make the trip because, in addition to the piled-high classic fried chicken sandwich ($15) filled with dill pickles, Cajun cabbage and spicy sesame mayo on a Parker House bun, owner Erik Lowe has frequent additions to the limited menu, including crazy-good Furikake Fingerlings ($7). Cravable crispy potato fingers are dusted with nori and sesame seeds with Lowe’s Asian-style sesame mayo for dipping.

You’ll also find a Breakfast Sandwich ($10), Market Veggie Pickle Plate ($12) loaded with tart pickled vegetables and their signature chile crunch sauce and a selection of by-the-glass or bottled wines that pair with fried chicken (a tasty brut Champagne or French colombard). Grab some of their extra-spicy habanero hot sauce for the road. Open for lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Belfare team will continue stints at the Petaluma East Side Farmer’s Market on Tuesdays and a mobile kitchen appearance at Flatbed Farm in Glen Ellen from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 10. 1410 S. McDowell Blvd., Suite D, Petaluma, 707-774-6029, belfaresonoma.com