Secret Antique Mall in Sonoma Is a Holiday Shopper’s Paradise

If you’re looking to head down a shopping road less traveled, there are super Sonoma-esque finds to explore at the antique mall at Sonoma Industrial Park.

With a holiday sale on Saturday, Nov. 26, featuring music by Jon Williams, an El Brinquito food truck and prizes, now is a particularly good time to discover (or rediscover) this hidden treasure of vintage stores.

The Sonoma shopping destination may be a little heavy on the “hidden”— tucked away on Eighth Street East, it’s a ways off the Sonoma Plaza — but it’s very heavy on the “treasure.” In addition to reclaimed, vintage and antique finds at the mall’s five female-owned businesses, there are crafts, tailoring, repair and upholstery services, and even a kitchen consignment store with a selection of food offerings by an award-winning chef.

Within the stores that inhabit 10,000 square feet of warehouse space are different vendors offering their signature curations of items, resulting in a wonderfully eclectic selection.

Reclaimed Antiques’ inventory ranges from a little Spode creamer to midcentury modern curiosities to antique furniture pieces. There’s a collection of locally made items, from lotions to Leatherhead Coffee (owned by a local fire battalion chief) to olive oil infused with natural ingredients to create inspired flavors: butter, chipotle, scallion, blood orange.

Reclaimed Antique’s next-door consignment furniture store has an on-site upholsterer for pieces in need of a little restoration.

In Warehouse 19678, the mall’s first store which opened in 2010, there are decorative vintage finds—from baskets to artwork to artifacts—but also newly-made crafts. Photographer and chicken farmer Tania Soderman of Sonoma Chicks has a pretty display of art photography cards and holiday crafts, like decorated quail eggs in tiny glitter-coated boxes. Exquisite handbags are made by Merryl L. Latini of LML Designs. Latini uses high-end velvets and silks fabrics, and ornaments the purse closures with semi-precious stones or fashionable buttons from her own collection.

Warehouse 428 Kitchen sells vintage kitchen finds, but also offers a weekly menu by store owner and chef Robyn Schultz, who just won second place in the soup category at the World Cooking Competition held in Dallas. Also in stock are Schultz’s grab-and-go lasagnas, flatbreads and soups, including her winning carrot-ginger soup. For the competition, Schultz topped the dish with a lump crab wonton and a sweet potato chip.

Emily’s Cottage Home offers a variety of design vibes through various sections, like “vintage modern” and “cottage;” there are even salvaged metal creations in the yard. The store offers tailoring services and makes their own oilcloth tote bags that are perfectly bright, cheery and water resistant for your haul of farm-fresh produce.

Click through the above gallery for a peek at a few highlights from the antique mall at Sonoma Industrial Park.

The Shop Small Saturday event will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 26 at the Sonoma Industrial Park, 19680 Eight St. E., Sonoma. Participating stores are Reclaimed Antiques Mall & Estate Sales, Reclaimed Furniture, SonomaReclaimed.com, Warehouse 19624, 428 Kitchen, warehouse428kitchen.com, Emily’s Cottage Home Decor, CottageHomeDecor.net

