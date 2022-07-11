Beautifully Renovated Sebastopol Victorian Hits the Market for $979,000

Lots of storage is available in the kitchen. (Courtesy of Adam Menconi/Prosper Real Estate)

A turn-of-the-century 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom Victorian on Sebastopol’s Main Street is currently listed (and under contract) for $979,000.

The home, which is also zoned for commercial use, was built in 1900 and has been carefully updated and modernized. The narrow siding is in great shape and shines brightly in teal paint. All of the old-school charm remains: the wrap-around porch, the round scalloping in the gables, the large stairway approach to the door.

The interior details of the 1372-square-foot home reflect current design trends. Farmhouse favorite shiplap, for example, makes an appearance inside the home, which boasts high ceilings and has been outfitted with modern moldings and trims. Meanwhile, the traditional ornamental style of Victorian homes is referenced in ornate crystal chandeliers. The kitchen has been upgraded with modern appliances and boasts a more transitional style in the cabinets and trims.

In the bathroom, modern tiles and angular fixtures blend well with more traditional-looking cabinets. An oversized Hokusai wave decal above the tub illustrates that vintage decor and modern design can happily inhabit the same home.

Outdoors, a newly-built deck with a side wall is a blank canvas for a seating area and some hanging plants. The large yard includes garden beds, a chicken coop and workshop area.

While the beauty of living in a historic home often comes with some practical inconveniences, like outdated heating and electrical systems, that’s not the case here. According to listing agent Adam Menconi, the duct work has been covered, the floors have radiant heat, and the electrical system has been updated from a knob and tube system. Solar panels have been added to the property, so the new owners can enjoy 19th century aesthetics with 21st century energy efficiency.

