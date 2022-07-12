Midcentury Gem in Healdsburg Listed for $1.9 Million

The property’s 3.2 acres means there’s space for a pool, lots of gardening and animals (there's already a built in dog run). (Courtesy of Sonoma Realty Group)

A forest borders the property along with a vineyard, so the home’s residents can enjoy the views just beyond the property line. (Courtesy of Sonoma Realty Group)

Midcentury details like Nelson Bubble lamps and a modern wood burning stove are very much at home in this 1965 build. (Courtesy of Sonoma Realty Group)

The two-story windows showcase the mature oaks outside. Daylight floods the living space, which connects to the kitchen. (Courtesy of Sonoma Realty Group)

The home was designed in the spirit of Argentine architect Eduardo Catalano. Catalano is famous for the iconic Raleigh House in North Carolina, which featured a 4,000-square-foot hyperbolic paraboloid roof (a warped roof similar in shape to a shoehorn or a Pringles potato chip). (Courtesy of Sonoma Realty Group)

Midcentury lovers have something to swoon over on Healdsburg’s Chalk Hill Road: A 3-bedroom, 2-bath 1960s home is for sale for $1,895,000.

A steeply pitched roof adds dramatic style to the 1,900-square-foot home, which, according to the listing, was designed in the spirit of Argentine architect Eduardo Catalano. Catalano is famous for the iconic Raleigh House in North Carolina, which was built in 1954 and featured a 4,000-square-foot hyperbolic paraboloid roof (a warped roof similar in shape to a shoehorn or a Pringles potato chip). Similar roofs can be seen on many midcentury buildings; the roof on the Healdsburg home is made out of concrete, which should provide some fire resistant properties.

The home on Chalk Hill Road has floor-to-ceiling, two-story windows that allow for a seamless transition between the indoors and outdoors and showcase the mature oaks on the property. Daylight floods the living space, which connects to the kitchen. At night, the moon and stars can be seen through the windows.

Midcentury design elements can be found throughout the home, like Nelson Bubble lamps, a sizable wall tapestry and a rounded, stainless wood-burning stove. The deck, which overlooks west Sonoma County, has room for several seating areas and the property’s 3.2 acres allow space for a pool, a sizable garden and has space for pets to roam (there’s a built in dog run). A forest borders the property, along with a vineyard, so the home’s residents can enjoy the views just beyond the property line. There’s also a permanent outdoor tent for an at-home glamping experience—a good option for outdoor-loving guests.

