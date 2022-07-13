Sonoma County Restaurant Named Best in the Bay Area by Yelp

Click through the above gallery to see the eight Sonoma County restaurants that made the Yelp Top 100 list.
Vinoma, a gourmet empanada shop in Rohnert Park, has been named the No. 1 place to eat in the Bay Area, according to Yelp.
The Top 100 list released on Monday by the review site that’s often the bane of restaurant owners said the hidden gem has “the best empanadas hands down in the Bay Area.”
The Argentinian-style empanadas are flaky, delicious pockets of dough filled with meat, cheese, vegetables and fruit. Our favorites include beef Carne Suave with scallions, red onions, olives, chopped eggs and spices; the steak and cheese empanada; the al pastor with caramelized pineapple; and the less-traditional plum and bacon empanada. Don’t miss the Apple Crisp for dessert, along with shortbread cookies (alfajores) filled with dulce de leche.
A group of Yelp’s community managers curated the list, covering restaurants from Healdsburg to Santa Cruz, based on various criteria such as “spots are undeniably the tastiest, vibiest and liveliest based on local reviews.” Other methodology included the total volume and ratings of reviews, according to a news release.
