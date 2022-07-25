Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Subscribe
Things To Do in Sonoma, Trip Ideas, What's New in Wine Country

10 Things to Do in Sonoma County When You’re 18, Broke and Bored

Some free (or almost-free) things to do if you're young and want to make the most of Sonoma County summer.

As an 18-year-old in Sonoma County, your options for fun activities can be limited. You can drive, sure, but you can’t take full advantage of the Wine Country culture — the tasting rooms, the tap rooms, the farm-to-table food are off limits because of your age and skinny wallet. But with some creativity, and a few good friends in tow, there’s actually a lot to enjoy in Sonoma County that doesn’t involve fancy wine and food.

We’ve narrowed down some free (or almost-free) things to do if you want to take advantage of summer in Sonoma County, or just can’t stand scrolling through Stranger Things season 5 theories any more. Click through the gallery for details. 

Julia Green contributed to this article. 

Subscribe to Our Newsletters!

Comments

Read previous post:
A Couple Creates Magical Outdoor Rooms on a Former Poultry Farm in Sonoma

A visual artist and a lifelong plantswoman live among sculptures and succulents, bees and birdhouses, wildflowers and herb gardens.

Close