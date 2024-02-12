The Best Chocolate Treats in Sonoma County

Life is like a box of chocolates. Eat the ones you like with abandon and pawn off the ones with nuts—at least, that’s my motto. Whether your preference is dark, milk, or white, Sonoma County has a whole lotta cacao going on.

Best for Birthdays

Mocha Tres Leches Cake from Tía María Bakery

This dairy-laden cake has four types of milk—condensed, evaporated, heavy cream, and coffee-infused—to create a creamy, decadent, and, most importantly, moist cake that will make you an instant convert to the Mexican-style treat. From $48.

44 Sebastopol Ave., Santa Rosa. 707-540-9864, tiamaria.world

Best frozen treat

Chocolate Orange Glacée from Goguette Bread

The Santa Rosa bread bakers have added French custard ice cream to their lineup, and it’s like nothing else. Made with cream, sugar, and egg yolks, it has billionaire richness studded with just a hint of citrus. $5-$15.

59 Montgomery Dr., Santa Rosa. goguettebread.com

Best in a cup

European Drinking Chocolate from Sonoma Chocolatiers & Tea House

This isn’t even in the same universe as Swiss Miss. Made with chocolate shavings and hot milk (plus optional chile or almond milk), it’s a liquid candy bar made for sipping slowly and paging through Proust on a rainy day. $6.95.

6988 McKinley St., Sebastopol. 707829-1181, sonomachocolatiers.com

Best bar

Chocolate Cheesecake with Raspberries and Graham Crackers from Volo Chocolate

Inspired by Mexican chocolate while living in Baja, these chef-chocolatiers are bean-to-bar producers who like to have a little fun with their flavors. This 61% bar is a sweet kiss of cream and fruit. $9.

At Oliver’s Markets or order at volochocolate.com.

Best bonbons

Candy Cap Mushroom Caramel from Fleur Sauvage

Mushroom chocolate might sound odd, but sweet candy caps impart a maple syrup flavor that infuses the buttery caramel. The barely-there snap of the chocolate coating gives way to a unique wintry flavor. Four for $12. 370 Windsor River Rd., Windsor. 707-892-2162, fleursauvagechocolates.com

Best restaurant dessert

The Princess Cake from 19Ten Bar & Provisions

Though the best part of this gooey, messy dessert is the cake slathered with warm chocolate ganache, the dealcloser is the edible glitter. Fit for royalty.

$11. 115 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. 707-7917494, 19ten.com

Best sweet treat

Dark chocolate brownie from Marla Bakery

A marriage of dark chocolate and fairy dust, this thick, dense brownie is almost fudgelike in consistency. You should share it—but no. $4.50.

208 Davis St., Santa Rosa. 707-852-4098, marlabakery.com

Best vending machine

Truffle assortment from Eye Candy Chocolatier

It’s late, it’s your anniversary, and you need something fast. This high-end chocolate shop has a serve-yourself vending machine open daily until 7 p.m. Win.

$16.50. 6761 Sebastopol Ave., Suite 400, Sebastopol. 707-888-0568, eyecandychocolatier.com