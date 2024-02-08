Mardi Gras Meals, Treats and Celebrations in Sonoma County

We may not live in the Big Easy, but even so, we can enjoy a bit of the colorful celebration of Mardi Gras in Sonoma County on Tuesday, Feb. 13, in the form of live entertainment, rich feasts and traditional treats from local restaurants.

Check out these upcoming Mardi Gras events and meals around the county and transport yourself to the French Quarter.

Cajun and Creole cuisine

Several restaurants in Sonoma County offer traditional Cajun and Creole cuisine on Fat Tuesday and throughout the year.

The Parish Cafe in Healdsburg, a classic New Orleans restaurant, has teamed up with neighboring Elephant in The Room for a Mardi Gras celebration from 2 p.m. Feb. 13, with live music from Brian Boudoin and the Swampdawgs, Spike’s Awesome Hotcakes and The King Street Giants. There will be a crawfish boil in addition to regular menu favorites such as po’boys, muffuletta, gumbo, jambalaya and beignets (until 8 p.m.). Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for children (2-12), available at Eventbrite. 60 Mill St., Healdsburg, 707-431-8474, theparishcafe.com

Easy Rider in Petaluma serves up south-meets-west flavors. Go for the shrimp and grits with Andouille sausage or Southern Fried Chicken Dinner with collards, mac and bacon truffle gravy. 190 Kentucky St., Petaluma, 707-774-6233, easyriderpetaluma.com.

Sweet T’s Restaurant + Bar in Windsor serves catfish, shrimp and grits, Cajun shrimp gumbo and other southern comfort food. 9098 Brooks Road S., Windsor, 707-687-5185, sweettssouthern.com

Rocker Oysterfeller’s in Valley Ford serves beignets, po-boys, shrimp boils and New Orleans BBQ shrimp and grits. 14415 Highway 1, Valley Ford, 707-876-1983, rockeroysterfellers.com

Simmer Claw Bar in Rohnert Park serves Vietnamese-Cajun fusion, including flavorful seafood boils. 595 Rohnert Park Expressway, Rohnert Park, 707-806-2080, simmerclawbar.com

Bag O’ Crab in Santa Rosa serves all the crawfish, crab, shrimp, clams and lobster you could possibly eat. Dial up the spice however you like it, adding Cajun or Louisiana flavor to your simmering bag of goodness. 1901 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-843-7267, bagocrabusa.com.

Saucy Mama’s Jook Joint in Guerneville serves crawfish and muffuletta sandwiches in a funky roadhouse setting. Excellent Southern-style classics and live music on the weekends. 16632 CA-116, Guerneville, 707-604-7184.

Bayou on the Bay (various locations) serves curry jambalaya, crawfish meat pies, muffuletta sandwiches, beignets and other Cajun treats made by Louisiana chef Bradley Wildridge. Find them at Sebastopol Farmers Market and at pop-ups at breweries around Sonoma County and the North Bay. Locations are announced on Facebook and Instagram.

Fat Tuesday treats

Stockhome in Petaluma serves semla, a Swedish cardamom-spiced bun filled with almond paste and topped with a lavish swirl of whipped cream that’s traditionally enjoyed on Fat Tuesday in Sweden. Stockhome is offering the sweet treat throughout February. Semla sells out fast, so order ahead for pickup at the restaurant. 220 Western Ave., Petaluma, 707-981-8511, stockhomerestaurant.com

Start the celebrations early

Petaluma Music Festival’s Mardi Gras Party: The Petaluma Music Festival will host its 10th annual Mardi Gras party at Mystic Theatre & Music Hall on Saturday, Feb. 10. Co-headliners are Black Sheep Brass Band and The King Street Giants. Doors open at 6 p.m.; show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 day of show. Ticket includes entertainment and Mardi Gras beads and crown. 23 Petaluma Blvd N, Petaluma. Get tickets at petalumamusicfestival.org

Mardi Gras Party Under the Oaks: The Forestville Chamber of Commerce will host a Mardi Gras party under the oaks in Forestville Downtown Park on Saturday, Feb. 10. Forestville’s own Bourbon Street Brass Band will perform authentic New Orleans funk and jazz music. Local Cajun-inspired eateries Saucy Mama’s and Bayou on the Bay will be serving up comforting Creole cuisine and soul food. There will also be beer, wine and Hurricanes. Saturday, Feb. 10, 1-4 p.m., at 6990 Front St., Forestville.

Mardi Gras Kickoff Party: Rio Nido Roadhouse will host a masquerade party with Sonoma County rock, reggae, rhythm and blues and New Orleans-style funk band The Pulsators on Saturday, Feb. 10. There will be Louisiana gumbo, beignets, New Orleans cocktails and more available. The event runs from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $10. 14540 Canyon 2 Road, Rio Nido. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com.

Sebtown Strutters: Mardi Gras celebration with a Dixieland jazz performance from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Sebastopol Community Market, 6762 Sebastopol Ave. Free. More information at cmnaturalfoods.com.

Feb. 13 events

Mardi Gras at Sally Tomatoes: Sally Tomatoes will host a Mardi Gras night with a buffet with Cajun-style dishes, such as dirty rice, big chicken mamou, cornbread and pecan sugar cookies. The event will be held 5-8 p.m. Tickets are $20. Make reservations by calling 707-665-9472. 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park, , sallytomatoes.com

Did we miss a Mardi Gras event? Send us an email.

Sofia Englund, Heather Irwin, Dianne Reber Hart and Maci Martell contributed to this article.