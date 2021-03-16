Sláinte! How to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 14 Costeaux French Bakery, Healdsburg and Tia Maria Panaderia, Santa Rosa: Follow the rainbow to these sister bakeries to get your pot of gold, in the form of special St. Patrick's Day cookies and Irish Soda Bread. 417 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg, 707-433-1913; 44 Sebastopol Ave, Santa Rosa, 707-540-9864. (Courtesy of Cousteaux French Bakery)

Slide 2 of 14 Bear Republic Brewing Lakeside, Rohnert Park: Bear Republic is offering a special Corned Beef and Cabbage to-go package on St. Patrick's Day ($50) with a 6-pack of your choice. Pre-order via ChowNow or DoorDash and pick up your order on March 17. 5000 Roberts Lake Rd, Rohnert Park, 707-585-2722, bearrepublic.com. (Courtesy of Bear Republic Brewing)

Slide 3 of 14 Sally Tomatoes, Rohnert Park: Sally Tomatoes celebrates St. Patrick's Day with a special menu and a 5:30 p.m. screening of John Ford's classic Irish-American film, The Quiet Man, starring Maureen O'Hara and John Wayne. The menu ($15.95) includes corned beef and cabbage with butter carrots and potatoes, mushy minty peas and homemade soda bread, which can be paired with drink specials: Guinness, Green Beer, Irish Car Bomb cocktails, Irish Coffee and Irish mules. The menu is available for delivery, too. For reservations, call 707-665-9472, 21100 Valley House Dr, Rohnert Park. (Shutterstock)

Slide 4 of 14 McNear's Saloon & Dining House, Petaluma: McNear's puts the stout in their chili for St. Patrick's Day. Their sausage + sirloin and stout chili is topped with mixed cheese, sour cream, and green onions, and served with a jalapeño corn muffin. Available in cups, bowls or 32-ounce containers at the restaurant, for takeout and delivery. Pair it with a pint of Guinness and Irish Coffee. Sláinte! 23 Petaluma Blvd N, Petaluma, 707-765-2121, mcnears.com. (Scott Manchester / The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 14 Flagship Taproom, Cotati and Santa Rosa: Shamrock n' roll at these taprooms on March 17 with some green beer, Irish stout and corned beef sandwiches. Wear green and get your first beer at half price. Socially distanced tables, and masks will be enforced. 8099 La Plaza B, Cotati; 446 B St, Santa Rosa, flagshiptaproom.com. (Shutterstock)

Slide 6 of 14 Run like a leprechaun: Instead of the annual St. Patrick's Day 5K, Santa Rosa celebrates with a virtual race this year. Participants are invited to run or walk a 5K at a time and place of their choosing March 13-21. All participants will receive gifts, such as a shamrock medal that doubles as a bottle opener. There will be a virtual celebration and costume contest: snap a photo of yourself and/or your household team, post your photo on Facebook or Instagram and tag it #SRLuckyAndFit. More information here. (Ramin Rahimian for The Press Democrat)

Slide 7 of 14 All participants in the virtual St. Patrick's Day 5K, who post photos of themselves on social media using the hashtag #SRLuckyAndFit, will automatically be entered into the costume contest for a chance to win prizes from Fleet Feet Santa Rosa. Winners will be presented in the following categories: Best Household Wearing O’ the Green, Best Leprechaun like Pet, Most Original, Best Overall. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Slide 8 of 14 Murphy's Irish Pub Sonoma: Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at "Sonoma's Favorite Irish Pub" with a special St. Patrick's Day menu (10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.) and live music from the O Hara Bros, Lynn O & The Riots, and Sue Albano & The Scarlett Letters. Main courses include Corned Beef & Cabbage ($17.95), Shepherd's Pie ($18.95), Irish Stew ($18.95) and Fish & Chips ($18.50). Pair your meal with "the best pint of Guinness stout this side of the Mississippi." Patio seating. 464 1st Street East, Sonoma, 707-935-0660, sonomapub.com. (Dermot Coll / Murphy's Irish Pub)

Slide 9 of 14 Palooza Brewery & Gastropub, Sonoma: This Kenwood brewery and pub serves up a special menu on St. Patrick's Day featuring corned beef and cabbage, carrots and ground mustard sauce ($21). Special drinks include Car Bombs, Irish Coffee, and Drakes Irish Stout. Expansive patio. 8910 Sonoma Hwy, Kenwood, 707-833-4000, paloozafresh.com. (Courtesy of Palooza Brewery & Gastropub)

Slide 10 of 14 Pasta King, Cotati: The Pasta King is going green this week with all things Pesto. The restaurant's St. Paddy's Day Weekly Special includes Penne Pasta with pesto sauce (tray feeds 8+, $40). Add a side of meatballs drenched in pesto ($16). Call before 3 p.m. daily to place your order: 707-792-2712. Available only at Pasta King, 1492 Lowell Ave, Cotati (not available at Art’s Place Restaurant). (Courtesy of Pasta King)

Slide 11 of 14 KC's American Kitchen, Windsor: In search of some corned beef and cabbage and ice cold beer in Windsor? Head over to KC's American Kitchen on March 17. They have one of our favorite heated patios in the county. 9501 Duvander Ln, Windsor, 707-838-7800, kcsamericankitchen.com. (Courtesy of KC's American Kitchen)

Slide 12 of 14 Something to look forward to post pandemic: Every St. Patrick's Day, Healdsburg celebrates all things Irish with an early morning parade — one of the biggest parties north of the Golden Gate. The parade starts around 7 a.m. at Sanderson's Ford (435 Healdsburg Avenue). Hundreds of people watch green-clad participants and their pets march around the plaza. At noon, there is a Celtic concert, Irish step dancing and more family-friendly activities. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

Slide 13 of 14 Ashley Coleman-Callagy, the St. Patrick's Day Queen 2015, rides in an antique convertible during the St. Patrick's Day parade in Healdsburg, on Tuesday, March 17, 2015. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)