Things To Do in Sonoma

Sonoma Restaurants, Wineries Celebrate Milestone Anniversaries in 2022

Say happy birthday to these local wineries, restaurants, museums and hotels that are celebrating decades in business this year.

2022 is a year of milestones in Sonoma County as beloved restaurants, wineries and hotels celebrate decades in business. The Charles M. Schulz museum in Santa Rosa will celebrate the birthday of the man who gave us the Peanuts gang and the Sonoma International Film Festival is turning 25. Click through the gallery above for details. Does your favorite local business celebrate an anniversary this year? Let us know in the comments below.

Linda Murphy contributed to this article. 

Comments

