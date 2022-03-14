Sonoma Restaurants, Wineries Celebrate Milestone Anniversaries in 2022

Slide 1 of 20 The Girl & the Fig in Sonoma celebrates a quarter of a century in business this year. In the coming months, the restaurant will bring back favorite dishes from the past 25 years during a series of anniversary dinners. Find out more here. 110 West Spain St., Sonoma, 707-938-3634, thegirlandthefig.com (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 2 of 20 “The most important elements that I wanted to achieve for the girl & the fig was to give our guests a dining experience that represented more than just another meal, to create an interesting and unique set of offerings that would be remembered, to be an active and giving member of the community, and to appreciate our team for their efforts,” said founder Sondra Bernstein. “I believe we have accomplished this and so much more.” (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 20 Jordan Winery in Healdsburg celebrates its 50th birthday this year, along with the 10th anniversary of the John Jordan Foundation. To mark these milestones, the winery is hosting a series of philanthropic culinary events locally and across the country. The events will highlight the work of several nonprofits that the foundation has supported during the past decade, including Boys and Girls Clubs of America and the Council on Aging. 1474 Alexander Valley Road, Healdsburg, 707-431-5250, jordanwinery.com (Courtesy of Jordan Winery)

Slide 4 of 20 The Jordan Chateau in Healdsburg was built in 1976. It took less than 18 months to build and was completed a week before the winery’s first harvest. (Courtesy of Jordan Winery)

Slide 5 of 20 Jordan Vineyard & Winery recently completed a $1 million remodel of its chateau, which has four suites available to Gold and Platinum members of the winery's rewards program. Learn more here. (Courtesy of Jordan Vineyard & Winery)

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 20 Medlock Ames in Healdsburg celebrates the 20th anniversary of its first commercial vintage this year. In addition to traditional tastings, the winery recently launched an "Immersive Sound Experience" at its 338-acre Bell Mountain Ranch. The self-guided audio tour allows guests to stroll through the ranch's vineyards and olive grove while listening to a soundscape recorded at the property. Think museum audio guide, but outdoors and with wine at the end of the tour. Read more here. 3414 Chalk Hill Road, Healdsburg, medlockames.com (Courtesy of Medlock Ames)

Slide 7 of 20 Medlock Ames was founded by college friends Chris Medlock James and Ames Morison (pictured). After graduating from college, the two friends would share bottles of wine in their New York City apartment. One night "after a little too much wine," they came up with the idea to produce the kind of "elegant Bordeaux wines" they liked to drink but from California grapes. They packed their bags, moved west and the rest is winemaking history. (Courtesy of Medlock Ames)

Slide 8 of 20 Cheers to 40 years! Fred and Nancy Cline started Cline Family Cellars in 1982, in Oakley in northeastern Contra Costa County. In 1989, the couple purchased a 350-acre horse farm in southern Sonoma (Carneros), where they planted chardonnay, viognier, pinot noir and syrah and opened a tasting room in an 1850s farmhouse. Today, the Sonoma winery offers a variety of tastings (inside and outdoors by the pond or in cabanas) and estate tours. 24737 Arnold Drive, Highway 121, Sonoma, 800-546-2070, clinecellars.com (Courtesy of Cline Family Cellars)

Slide 9 of 20 The Cline tasting room in Sonoma is a restored farmhouse that dates back to 1853. (Courtesy of Cline Family Cellars)

Slide 10 of 20 The Cline family circa 1993. (Courtesy of Cline Family Cellars)

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 20 The Cline family in 2021. (Courtesy of Cline Family Cellars)

Slide 12 of 20 To celebrate 40 years in business, the team at Cline Family Cellars is reminiscing in a series of social media posts. "Ramsey Cline wasn't too enthusiastic about checking barrels when he was young," read one recent post on the winery's Facebook page. (Courtesy of Cline Family Cellars)

Slide 13 of 20 "Nascario Salinas (pictured) was the very first Cline employee and the longest employee to date. We're so thankful for all his hard work and friendship throughout the years. This is one of our first harvests at our Sonoma property," read a recent post on Cline Family Cellars' Facebook page. (Courtesy of Cline Family Cellars)

Slide 14 of 20 Jacuzzi Family Vineyards, another label owned by the Cline family, is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. Fred Cline founded Jacuzzi in 2007; the name honors his grandfather, Valeriano Jacuzzi. Today, the winery offers a variety of tasting experiences, including the "A Taste of Italy" tasting, a seasonal flight of Italian varietals paired with freshly baked bread from Petaluma bakery Della Fattoria and a house dip of extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar from The Olive Press in Sonoma. 24724 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, 866-522-8693, jacuzziwines.com (Courtesy of Jacuzzi Family Vineyards)

Slide 15 of 20 2022 also marks the 50th anniversary of The Lodge at Bodega Bay, formerly known as Bodega Bay Lodge. It was just a small motor lodge when it was purchased by the Alden family in 1972 and the Woodside Hotel Group was created. Today, the multi-generational family business includes a portfolio of seven hotels and nine restaurants from Monterey to Napa Valley. 103 Highway 1, Bodega Bay, 707-875-3525, lodgeatbodegabay.com (Paul Dyer/The Lodge at Bodega Bay)

Advertisement

Slide 16 of 20 The Lodge at Bodega Bay is unveiling 15 renovated guest rooms and suites this year, as well as the reimagined Captain’s Quarters (pictured) – the property's largest accommodations. The 1,200-square-foot suite features an expansive living area, complete with a fireplace, and a 600-square-foot wrap-around sundeck with views of Bodega Bay. The Lodge’s spacious Ocean Club Suites were also recently renovated. (Courtesy of The Lodge at Bodega Bay)

Slide 17 of 20 The Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa celebrates two birthdays this year — the 100th birthday of the late Peanuts creator Charles M. Schulz and the 20th anniversary of his namesake museum. The centennial celebration of all things Schulz kicks off March 20 with the exhibition "From Spark Plug to Snoopy: 100 Years of Schulz." 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa, 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org

Slide 18 of 20 Charles M. Schulz, creator of the cartoon strip "Peanuts," in his Santa Rosa studio. Schulz was born Nov. 26, 1922. He passed away Feb. 12, 2000. (AP Photo)

Slide 19 of 20 The Sonoma International Film Festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2022. This year, the annual film fest takes place March 23-27. More than half of the 120 films slated for the festival are premiering in Sonoma. A nonprofit organization, SIFF has donated more than $725,000 to the Media Arts Program at Sonoma Valley High School since its inception. Passes and tickets are on sale now at sonomafilmfest.org. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 20 of 20 Lauren Hutton and Robin Williams during the 'Spotlight Gala' held during the Sonoma International Film Festival at Ramekins in Sonoma, April 17, 2010. (The Press Democrat)