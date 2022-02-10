Sonoma’s Girl and the Fig Restaurant Brings Back Favorite Menus From the Past

Grilled asparagus, ricotta cheese and coppa cotta at The Girl & the Fig in Sonoma, on Wednesday, May 27, 2015. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Restaurateur Sondra Bernstein and her executive chef at The Girl and the Fig in Sonoma. (Conner Jay/The Press Democrat)

Sonoma’s historic Girl and the Fig restaurant will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year with 25 ticketed dinners that will highlight favorite menus from the restaurant’s past.

The first dinner is set for 6 – 9 p.m. March 6. It will feature a throwback menu from 2007 that includes rock shrimp cake with buttered cabbage, preserved lemons, celery root rémoulade and sherry glaze; grilled pork chop with cheddar beet gratin, braised greens, lardons and mustard sauce; and butterscotch pot de crème with an almond lace cookie. Two glasses of house wine for each guest are included.

Chef Sondra Bernstein founded the Girl and the Fig in Glen Ellen; it’s now located at the Sonoma Plaza, where it moved in 2000. The restaurant’s French-influenced menu, extensive wine list and cozy outdoor patio has made it a popular Wine Country destination. Bernstein retired from day-to-day operations in 2021, handing over the reins to founding chef and collaborator John Toulze. The anniversary dinners will be held at 21800 Schellville Road, Sonoma. Tickets are $65 per person. Reservations are required and can be made at bit.ly/3oS9JuL.