New Brunch Pop-Up at Santa Rosa’s Spinster Sisters

Marla Bakery will sell fresh bread and pastries on the weekends at Spinster Sisters until they sell out, along with coffee and espresso. (Courtesy of Marla Bakery)

Crebble, a croissant-like muffin covered with cinnamon and sugar, from Marla Bakery. (Courtesy of Marla Bakery)

Holy homemade bagels and challah, it’s a weekend brunch takeover at Santa Rosa’s Spinster Sisters (401 S. A St.).

Husband-and-wife-owned Marla_SR bakery will be bringing the goods to a pop-up each weekend from Sunday through May 8 at the restaurant in the South of A Street arts district. They’ll serve fresh-baked sticky buns, challah French toast and a rotating menu of breakfast sandwiches, salads and bagel plates with farmer’s cheese, smoked trout and pickles.

Larger dishes include an English muffin breakfast sandwich with apple cider-glazed pork belly, orange flannel hash, caramelized onion aioli, fried egg and Mizuna salad; oatmeal toast with almond butter and honey; and baked eggs with spring onion and potato cream, Marla chile crisp and griddled Marla bread. They also will sell fresh bread and pastries on the weekends until they sell out, along with coffee and espresso.

Amy Brown and Joe Wolf previously owned Marla Bakery in San Francisco and gained a huge following for their classic Jewish breads, pies, croissants and unique inventions, including the Crebble, a croissant-like muffin covered with cinnamon and sugar.

The couple moved to Santa Rosa in 2019 and opened a new bakery in Windsor in 2020.

Reservations are required for the pop-ups. Go to exploretock.com and search for Marla_SR.