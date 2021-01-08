Sonoma County Town Makes NY Times’ List of ‘Places to Love in 2021’

Slide 1 of 22 Santa Rosa made The New York Times' list "52 Places to Love in 2021." Click through the gallery to see other spots that made the list. *Warning: Looking at these photos will make you want to travel so much it hurts.

Slide 2 of 22 "Santa Rosa is full of majesty. Everything is within reach, including the rough, beautiful Sonoma County coastline. The region brings together so many different experiences: manicured vineyards, a wonderful downtown with breweries and coffee shops, dark-green forests and snaking rivers, mountains and big agricultural valleys," said The Times reader and Santa Rosa resident Ria D'Aversa. (Kent Porter)

Slide 3 of 22 Ria D'Aversa mentioned Trione-Annadel State Park as a favorite place and said that resilience is the ethos for Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter)

Slide 4 of 22 Isfahan, Iran: “People see Iran as politically charged and oppressive. But there is a lot of beauty and innocence," said New York Times reader Neeknaz Abari. (Shutterstock)

Slide 5 of 22 Siwa Oasis, Egypt: “This place touches the deep pools of your soul," said New York Times reader Catherine Litten. (Shutterstock)

Slide 6 of 22 The Camino de Santiago, Spain: “An experience that is more about the self than the selfie," said New York Times reader Sam Michaux. (Shutterstock)

Slide 7 of 22 The Marrakesh Medina, Morocco: “It’s a place you can’t really understand until you live in it," said New York Times reader Jennifer Borch. (Shutterstock)

Slide 8 of 22 Nanda Devi Mountain, India: “I can’t help but long for its comfort again," said New York Times reader Prayash Giria. (Shutterstock)

Slide 9 of 22 Wadi Rum, Jordan: “It’s the silence that really strikes you," said New York Times reader Hashem Sabbagh. (Shutterstock)

Slide 10 of 22 The Scottish Highlands, Scotland: “Just absolutely magical. I can’t use that word enough to describe them," said New York Times reader Morgan Charles. (Shutterstock)

Slide 11 of 22 Lake Michigan: “The first time we visited, it felt like we were looking at the ocean," said New York Times reader Jillian Snyder. (Shutterstock)

Slide 12 of 22 South London Parks, England: “Most visitors know Hyde Park, St. James Park or Regent's Park, but in my opinion, the true gems lie south of the river," said New York Times reader Sage Erskine. (Shutterstock)

Slide 13 of 22 Andros, Greece: “Philoxenia, or hospitality, is at the heart of everything on this island," said New York Times reader Maria Dal Pan. (Shutterstock)

Slide 14 of 22 East Haddam, Connecticut: “It’s as if I had to be a tourist to appreciate this place," said New York Times reader Caley Millen-Pigliucci. (Shutterstock)

Slide 15 of 22 Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah: “You can truly feel like you’re hiking on a different planet," said New York Times reader Nora Lewis. (Shutterstock)

Slide 16 of 22 The University of Cambridge, England: “I’ve found myself guarding my memories like a fairy tale," said New York Times reader Peggy Xu. (Shutterstock)

Slide 17 of 22 Alberta, Canada: “The mountains feel so close — it’s as if you can reach out and touch them," said New York Times reader Marokh Yousifshahi. (Shutterstock)

Slide 18 of 22 Hokkaido, Japan: “A whole weather forecast is devoted to the changing leaves —vivid reds, oranges and golds," said New York Times reader Michael Sheridan. (Shutterstock)

Slide 19 of 22 Milford Sound, New Zealand: “I’m not sure what’s the best: the glorious mountains, the beautiful water, our joy at the view — or my relief that we got there and back," said New York Times reader Laura Lynn Walsh. (Shutterstock)

Slide 20 of 22 Córdoba, Spain: “You can touch history in this ancient city," said New York Times reader Fernando Moreno Reyes. (Shutterstock)

Slide 21 of 22 Table Mountain, Cape Town, South Africa: “It was a moment to pause and appreciate our surroundings and one another," said New York Times reader Daniela Radpay. (Shutterstock)

Slide 22 of 22 Turku, Finland: “A lot of life here convenes around the river," said New York Times reader Avanti Chajed. (Shutterstock)