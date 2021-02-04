Sonoma County Restaurant Week Will Go On Despite Pandemic

Sonoma County Restaurant Week is happening Feb. 19-28. While I love the idea of Restaurant Week, I’m a bit ambivalent this year. The concept of helping local restaurants during the quiet winter season is on point, but the timing seems a bit tone-deaf when vaccinations for restaurant workers and the general public are moving far more slowly than anticipated. It’s a tough call.
So, what to do? I would strongly encourage readers to check out the socorestaurantweek.org website and wander around. While the actual information about menus is sparse, there are options for buying a gift card (a swell idea) and even better, it may turn you on to a new restaurant you’d like to check out either for Restaurant Week or later.
I don’t want to discourage dining out, especially since a business boost right now could literally make or break some restaurants. But it’s equally important to be mindful of restaurant workers. I’m going to let Sonoma County Restaurant Week plant a seed in my brain to try restaurants I’ve forgotten about or want to try again. I encourage you to do the same.
See participating restaurants and purchase gift cards here.