Sonoma County Restaurant Week Will Go On Despite Pandemic

Salmon Tiradito with sashimi-style salmon in a blood orange, passion fruit and aji limo aioli sauce with a side of mango salsa criolla from chef/owner Jose Navarro of Sazon Peruvian Cuisine in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Prawns sautéed Bordelaise in a garlic sauce with rice and vegetables from the to-go menu at the La Gare French Restaurant in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Trout with green curry, hen of the woods mushrooms and cilantro from Fern Bar in the Barlow district in Sebastopol. ( John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

The Butcher Burger with house American, cheddar and jack cheese, iceberg lettuce, smoked 'n' grilled onions and pickles from the Butcher Crown Roadhouse in Petaluma. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Acre Coffee in Petaluma is participating in Sonoma County Restaurant Week. Click through the gallery to see more participating restaurants.

Sonoma County Restaurant Week is happening Feb. 19-28. While I love the idea of Restaurant Week, I’m a bit ambivalent this year. The concept of helping local restaurants during the quiet winter season is on point, but the timing seems a bit tone-deaf when vaccinations for restaurant workers and the general public are moving far more slowly than anticipated. It’s a tough call.

So, what to do? I would strongly encourage readers to check out the socorestaurantweek.org website and wander around. While the actual information about menus is sparse, there are options for buying a gift card (a swell idea) and even better, it may turn you on to a new restaurant you’d like to check out either for Restaurant Week or later.

I don’t want to discourage dining out, especially since a business boost right now could literally make or break some restaurants. But it’s equally important to be mindful of restaurant workers. I’m going to let Sonoma County Restaurant Week plant a seed in my brain to try restaurants I’ve forgotten about or want to try again. I encourage you to do the same.

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.