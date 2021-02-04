Six issues | One Great Price

Sonoma County Restaurant Week Will Go On Despite Pandemic

See which restaurants are participating this year and support them by dining out or purchasing gift cards.

Sonoma County Restaurant Week is happening Feb. 19-28. While I love the idea of Restaurant Week, I’m a bit ambivalent this year. The concept of helping local restaurants during the quiet winter season is on point, but the timing seems a bit tone-deaf when vaccinations for restaurant workers and the general public are moving far more slowly than anticipated. It’s a tough call.

So, what to do? I would strongly encourage readers to check out the socorestaurantweek.org website and wander around. While the actual information about menus is sparse, there are options for buying a gift card (a swell idea) and even better, it may turn you on to a new restaurant you’d like to check out either for Restaurant Week or later.

I don’t want to discourage dining out, especially since a business boost right now could literally make or break some restaurants. But it’s equally important to be mindful of restaurant workers. I’m going to let Sonoma County Restaurant Week plant a seed in my brain to try restaurants I’ve forgotten about or want to try again. I encourage you to do the same.

See participating restaurants and purchase gift cards here

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.

