Food + Drink, Sonoma Wineries, What's New in Sonoma County

6 Sonoma Wineries That Are Making Extra Virgin Olive Oil

These local wineries are producing liquid gold, which can be delivered straight to your doorstep or sampled in a tasting room.

Dining outside or ordering takeout from our favorite Sonoma County restaurants is a great way to support local businesses during the pandemic, but chances are you’re still doing more cooking at home these days. Something as simple as swapping out that store-bought extra virgin olive oil in your pantry with a locally produced bottle can be a game changer in the kitchen. Thanks to a small group of Sonoma County wineries we can get liquid gold — when it’s fresh and at its peak — delivered straight to our doorsteps. Along with upping you dinner game, it’s a great opportunity to support family-owned businesses.

Click through the gallery above to learn more about some of the best locally-produced olive oils in Sonoma County. You just might find something new to love from one of your favorite local wineries.

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.

