6 Sonoma Wineries That Are Making Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Slide 1 of 14 B.R. Cohn Winery & Olive Oil Company, Glen Ellen: When B.R. Cohn pressed its first olive oil in 1990 it wasn’t just a first for the winery, it was the first estate olive oil produced in the state of California in more than a century. 15000 Sonoma Highway, Glen Ellen, 707-938-4064, brcohn.com. (Courtesy B.R. Cohn Winery & Olive Oil Company)

Slide 2 of 14 The B.R. Cohn estate is home to more than 450 Picholine olive trees that were imported from France in the mid-1800s. Olives are harvested by hand and the winery produces 10 varieties of olive oil — the Olive Hill Estate Grown Picholine Extra Virgin Olive Oil ($24.95 for 200ml) is its flagship oil. (Courtesy B.R. Cohn Winery & Olive Oil Company)

Slide 3 of 14 DaVero Farms & Winery, Healdsburg: In 1990, DaVero imported cuttings from an olive grove in the Tuscan countryside with 800-year-old trees. Today, the Healdsburg winery’s Olive Ridge Ranch is home to more than four thousand olive trees. The winery's first olive harvest was in 1994. In 1997, DaVero olive oil became the first American extra virgin olive oil to win a blind tasting in Italy. (Paige Green Photography)

Slide 4 of 14 Olives used to produce DaVero’s Estate Extra Virgin Olive Oil are hand-picked and pressed the same day. $36 for a 375ml bottle. 766 Westside Road, Healdsburg, 707-431-8000, davero.com. (Paige Green Photography)

Slide 5 of 14 Trattore Estate Wines & Dry Creek Olive Company, Geyserville: Trattore's Dry Creek Olive Company has been producing extra virgin olive oil since 2006, using a combination of old orchards (some dating back more than a century) and newly planted varietals throughout Northern California. 7878 Dry Creek Road, Geyserville, 707-431-7200, trattorefarms.com. (Courtesy of Dry Creek Olive Company)

Slide 6 of 14 Dry Creek Olive Company has its own olive mill, a rarity in Wine Country. The custom mill was built by an Italian company that has manufactured olive mills since the late 1800s. (Courtesy Dry Creek Olive Company)

Slide 7 of 14 Dry Creek Olive Company bottles more than a dozen olive oils. The Olio Nuovo ($23 for 250 ml) is the first release of the most recent harvest. This year's blend combines Spanish Manzanilla olives with four Tuscan varieties, including Frantoio, Leccino, Pendolino, and Maurino. The Home Chef's Blend ($48 for 750ml) is an everyday olive oil only available a few times a year. (Courtesy Dry Creek Olive Company)

Slide 8 of 14 Dry Creek Olive Company donated its milling services to Farm to Pantry to help create the nonprofit’s "No-One-Left-Behind" 2020 Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Farm to Pantry volunteers harvest extra or leftover produce for people in need. In November and December of last year, they gleaned 1,500 pounds of olives, which were pressed into 30 gallons of olive oil. The special bottling is available while supplies last, for a $100 donation. farmtopantry.org (Shutterstock)

Slide 9 of 14 Jordan Vineyard & Winery, Healdsburg: Jordan bottled its first Estate Extra Virgin Olive Oil in 1997. The Healdsburg winery has about 16 acres dedicated to olive trees. Varieties include Frantoio, Pendolino and Leccino from Italy and Arbequina from Spain. 1474 Alexander Valley Road, Healdsburg, 800-654-1213, jordanwinery.com. (Courtesy of Jordan Vineyard & Winery)

Slide 10 of 14 In the fall, Jordan winery harvests ripe fruit by hand, or uses electric combs to shake the fruit into nets. In the spring, chef Todd Knoll and winemaker Maggie Kruse work together to create the perfect blend. The olive oil is then hand-bottled onsite by the Jordan winemaking team. Jordan’s 2019 Extra Virgin Olive Oil is $29 for a 375ml bottle. (Courtesy Jordan Vineyard & Winery)

Slide 11 of 14 Benziger Family Winery, Glen Ellen: 950 olive trees grow on the Benziger Family Winery estate in Glen Ellen. Though mostly planted to Italian varietals, including Leccino and Moraiolo, there are also some older Spanish olive trees in the orchards. 1883 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen, 707-935-3000, benziger.com. (Courtesy of Benziger Family Winery)

Slide 12 of 14 All fruit is bio-dynamically farmed and hand-picked at Benziger. The winery’s first estate grown extra virgin olive oil was produced in 2008. Benziger's Biodynamic Extra Virgin Olive Oil is $29 for a 375ml bottle. (Courtesy of Benziger Family Winery)

Slide 13 of 14 The Olive Press (a Cline family business): The Cline family, of Jacuzzi Family Vineyards and Cline Family Cellars, has been producing California olive oil since 2015. From dipping oils and tapenades to spa products and dog bones, if you can make it with olive oil, chances are good you’ll find it at the family's The Olive Press in Sonoma. In addition to their estate olive trees in Sonoma, The Olive Press sources fruit from orchards within a 150 mile radius. (Chris Hardy / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 14 of 14 An onsite Italian mill adds to the backdrop for olive oil tastings at The Olive Press in Sonoma. Tastings are $20 per person. If you have trouble picking just one oil, The Olive Press offers a variety of sampler sets. 24724 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, 800-965-4839, theolivepress.com (Courtesy Chris Hardy)