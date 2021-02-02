Sonoma County Hotels Featured on New Amazon Prime Show

The producers of “Epic Hotels” also showed segments from Napa County hotels, including Triple S Ranch in Napa. (Courtesy of Triple S Ranch)

The producers of “Epic Hotels” also showed segments from Napa County hotels, including Vista Collina Resort. (Courtesy of Vista Collina Resort)

Timber Cove Resort on the Sonoma coast was featured on Amazon Prime’s “Epic Hotels.” (Courtesy of Timber Cove Resort)

Timber Cove Resort on the Sonoma coast was featured on Amazon Prime’s “Epic Hotels.” (Courtesy of Timber Cove Resort)

Timber Cove Resort on the Sonoma coast was featured on Amazon Prime’s “Epic Hotels.” (Courtesy of Timber Cove Resort)

Timber Cove Resort on the Sonoma coast was featured on Amazon Prime’s “Epic Hotels.” It is the only Sonoma County resort with an unobstructed view of the Pacific Ocean. (Courtesy of Timber Cove Resort)

Vintners Resort, previously Vintners Inn, was recently remodeled. It is one of four hotels featured on the Sonoma/Napa episode of Amazon Prime’s “Epic Hotels.” (Courtesy of Vintners Resort)

Vintners Resort in Santa Rosa is one of four hotels featured on the Sonoma/Napa episode of Amazon Prime’s “Epic Hotels.” (Courtesy of Vintners Resort)

Sonoma County residents — and Wine Country frequenters — might notice a few familiar spots if they tune into Amazon Prime Video’s new series “Epic Hotels.”

The first episode of the series highlights four hotels in the Sonoma and Napa areas. First on the list of “epic” properties is Timber Cove Resort, located in Jenner and overlooking the Sonoma coast.

“It was a ton of fun to show off. It’s such a beautiful place and it looks just brilliant on TV,” said Timber Cove general manager David Ahern. On the show, Ahern gives a tour of the resort, including outdoor areas, the spacious lobby, and ocean-view rooms.

The hotel has a rustic but luxurious feel and is the only Sonoma County resort with an unobstructed view of the Pacific Ocean. The expansive property offers plenty of space for guests to explore, watch whales or take a break with a glass of local wine.

“Especially now, in 2021, escaping wherever you are is perfect. We have 23 acres to distance yourself, to collect yourself, to kind of refocus your energy on what’s going to be an amazing 2021,” Ahern said.

The second hotel featured on the Amazon show is Vintners Resort in Santa Rosa. The property attracts visitors with beautiful gardens and two restaurants, and shows off Sonoma’s vineyards and natural beauty.

“It’s just like being in the south of France or the south of Italy. It’s the Mediterranean in Sonoma County,” said Percy Brandon, general manager of Vintners Inn, on the show.

The producers of “Epic Hotels” also showed segments from Napa County hotels Triple S Ranch and Vista Collina Resort in the Sonoma/Napa episode.

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.