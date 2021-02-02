Sonoma County Restaurants Are Serving Up Super Bowl Meals To Go

It doesn’t matter who you are rooting for in this Sunday’s big game because, let’s be honest, the real question is: what will you be eating? When it comes down to it, by halftime, it’s food that has the power to make every fan happy.
From classic chicken wings and chili to ribeye and Brussel sprouts, chefs like Liza Hinman and Dustin Valette are offering Super Bowl takeaway menus that make game day grub a no-brainer. You can eat like royalty without spending hours in the kitchen, while also supporting local businesses. It’s a win any way you look at it.
Many of the menus below must be ordered in advance, so don’t delay.
The Spinster Sisters
The “Big Game Menu” from Santa Rosa’s The Spinster Sisters features some of the kitchen team’s favorite Super Bowl dishes.
“Seven layer dip is one of my favorites,” says chef Liza Hinman, owner of The Spinster Sisters. “I make it every year.”
Curbside pick up is on Saturday, February 6, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and the food can be easily reheated on Sunday while you’re watching the game. Wine pairing is available. Order ASAP, because Family Meals like these sell out quickly. (The Spinster Sisters plans to continue to offer Family Meals for the next few months, Tuesday through Saturday, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. for curbside pickup).
401 South A Street, Santa Rosa, 707-528-7100, thespinstersisters.com
The Spinster Sisters’ Big Game Menu
- Chili Con Carne + all the fixings
- Bacon + Pickled Pepper Corn Muffins
- 7 Layer Black Bean Dip with House-made Tortilla Chips
- Bacon Wrapped Jalapeños with Honey Goat Cheese
- Flash Fired Brussel Sprouts with Lemon Aioli
- Chocolate Rum Cake
- $66 serves two
Wing Man
Joe Trez of Wing Man in Cotati says he’s “loved wings ever since I was a kid.”
The restaurant offers nearly a dozen sauce choices for its crispy wings along with a selection of more than 80 beers, including local favorites like Cooperage Brewing Company, Moonlight Brewing Company, and Russian River Brewing Company.
Pre-orders can be placed online for your preferred pick-up time on game day.
101 East Cotati Avenue, Cotati, 707-794-9464, wingmanfoodtruck.com
Wing Man’s Super Bowl Sunday Special
- 30 Wings (bone-in, boneless or vegan) with choice of up to five sauces
- Carrot and Celery Sticks with Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing
- Choice of any style of French fries: Plain Jane, Garlic + Parmesan, Truffle + Parmesan, or Sweet Potato Fries
- Mixed Four Pack of Local Beer, Sparkling Wine or Six Sodas
- $50 serves two to four
Ricky’s Eastbound
Ricky’s Super Bowl takeout menu incorporates a number of favorites from both Ricky’s Eastbound and owner Rick Bruno’s recently-closed restaurant, Bruno’s On Fourth. Professional baker Clare Hulme of Wooden Petal helped open Ricky’s, so her pretzels are a natural fit on the Super Bowl menu.
Orders must be placed by 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 4, for pick up on Saturday, February 6, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dishes can be reheated to eat on Sunday during the game.
5755 Mountain Hawk Drive, Santa Rosa, 707-536-6606, RickysEastboundOrders@gmail.com, rickyseastbound.com
Ricky’s Super Bowl Heat & Eat Meal
- Wooden Petal Pretzels with Honey-Mustard Dip & Rick’s Gruyere & Bacon Cheese Dip
- House-Made Tortilla Chips with Guacamole & Salsa
- St. Louis Hoisin & BBQ Pork Ribs (half & half)
- Moonlight Brewing Death & Taxes Stout Baked Beans
- Ricky’s Mac n’ Cheese
- $125 serves four. $245 serves eight.
Valette Healdsburg
“When I think of [the] Super Bowl I can’t help but imagine massive ribeye steaks on the grill smoking away and of course a cold beer,” says chef Dustin Valette, proprietor of Valette restaurant in Healdsburg.
In honor of Super Bowl 55, Valette is offering a Super Bowl Sunday Provisions Menu for $55 per person.
Order online sooner as opposed to later to avoid disappointment. Pickup is available 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. on game day.
344 Center Street, Healdsburg, 707-473-0946, valettehealdsburg.com
Valette’s Super Bowl Sunday
- Valette House-Made Bread
- Charcuterie and Local Cheese
- ‘Pliny’s’ Mac n’ Cheese with Gouda and House-Made Bacon
- 18 oz Sous Vide Creekstone Ribeye
- $55 per person. Minimum two people.
Butcher Crown Roadhouse
Butcher Crown Roadhouse in Petaluma is offering special Super Bowl Pigskin Platters and Football Feasts, including smoked brisket by the pound, brisket chili, slider trays with choice of smoked brisket and pulled pork, mac ‘n’ cheese, plus their regular menu for pick up on game day. The cut-off time to reserve for Super Bowl Big Game BBQ packs is Thursday at 8 p.m. Porch pick-up is between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday for these items. Make reservations here.
1905 Bodega Ave, Petaluma, 707-559-3735, butchercrown.com
Butcher Crown Roadhouse’s Super Bowl Big Game BBQ Packs
- Humm Baby-Back Ribs
- Pulled Pork Slider Tray
- Slow ‘n’ Low Pulled Pork
- Smoked Brisket
- Mac ‘n Cheese
- Brisket Slider Tray: One pound of 24 hour-smoked Brisket, 16 Hawaiian rolls, coleslaw, pickles
- Ultimate Pigskin Pack BBQ Feast: 2 Full Birds Piri Piri Chicken, 2 Full Racks Humm Baby-back Ribs, 2 pounds of 24 hour smoked Brisket, 2 pounds slow ‘n’ low smoked Pulled Pork, plus tray of mac ‘n’ cheese, tray of cornbread, large size sides of loaded potato salad, and creamy coleslaw ($349)
Tips Roadside
Tips Roadside in Kenwood is serving up Super Bowl meals to go. Pre-order and pick up your order at the restaurant between 12-3 p.m. on Sunday. Cocktail crowlers and bottles of wine available with to go orders.
Tips Roadside’s Super Bowl Specials
- Smoked Tri Tip Meal: Whole Tri Tip, BBQ Baked Beans, Housemade Coleslaw, Bread rolls. (4-6 people; $99.00)
- Smoked Chicken Wings w/ Alabama Sauce (4-6 people; $50.00)
- Tri Tip Nachos (4-6 people; $35.00)
- Tri-Tip Chili & White Cheddar Cornbread (4-8 people; $50.00)
Is one of your favorite Sonoma County restaurants offering a Super Bowl Sunday spread to go? We’d love to know! Leave details in the comments below.