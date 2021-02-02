Sonoma County Restaurants Are Serving Up Super Bowl Meals To Go

Tips Roadside in Kenwood is serving up Super Bowl meals to go. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Butcher Crown Roadhouse in Petaluma is offering BBQ plates to go this Sunday, plus regular menu items. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Valette’s Super Bowl menu features a pair of 18oz ribeye steaks covered in the restaurant’s coffee spice mixture then sous vide for 90 minutes in butter. Be sure to save room for the Pliny infused Mac n’ Cheese, a Valette staple. (Courtesy of Valette Healdsburg)

The BBQ Pork Ribs, pictured, are regulars on Ricky’s Heat & Eat menus. The Hoisin Ribs, also included on the Super Bowl menu, were a favorite on the menu at Bruno's On Fourth. (Courtesy of Ricky’s Eastbound)

The Spinster Sisters' Big Game Menu was a collaborative effort, and chili emerged as an all-around favorite. (Courtesy of The Spinster Sisters)

Chef Liza Hinman, owner of The Spinster Sisters restaurant in Santa Rosa, says she talked with her team about everyone’s favorite Super Bowl dishes to develop the restaurant's Big Game Menu. (Courtesy of The Spinster Sisters)

Wing Man normally serves the sauces on the side to keep the wings crispy. If you like your wings tossed, you just have to ask. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Wing Man in Cotati serves up a Super Bowl Sunday Special featuring 30 wings with choice of up to five sauces, plus four choices of fries and a mixed four pack of local beer, sparkling wine or six sodas. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

It doesn’t matter who you are rooting for in this Sunday’s big game because, let’s be honest, the real question is: what will you be eating? When it comes down to it, by halftime, it’s food that has the power to make every fan happy.

From classic chicken wings and chili to ribeye and Brussel sprouts, chefs like Liza Hinman and Dustin Valette are offering Super Bowl takeaway menus that make game day grub a no-brainer. You can eat like royalty without spending hours in the kitchen, while also supporting local businesses. It’s a win any way you look at it.

Many of the menus below must be ordered in advance, so don’t delay.

The Spinster Sisters

The “Big Game Menu” from Santa Rosa’s The Spinster Sisters features some of the kitchen team’s favorite Super Bowl dishes.

“Seven layer dip is one of my favorites,” says chef Liza Hinman, owner of The Spinster Sisters. “I make it every year.”

Curbside pick up is on Saturday, February 6, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and the food can be easily reheated on Sunday while you’re watching the game. Wine pairing is available. Order ASAP, because Family Meals like these sell out quickly. (The Spinster Sisters plans to continue to offer Family Meals for the next few months, Tuesday through Saturday, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. for curbside pickup).

401 South A Street, Santa Rosa, 707-528-7100, thespinstersisters.com

The Spinster Sisters’ Big Game Menu

Chili Con Carne + all the fixings

Bacon + Pickled Pepper Corn Muffins

7 Layer Black Bean Dip with House-made Tortilla Chips

Bacon Wrapped Jalapeños with Honey Goat Cheese

Flash Fired Brussel Sprouts with Lemon Aioli

Chocolate Rum Cake

$66 serves two

Wing Man

Joe Trez of Wing Man in Cotati says he’s “loved wings ever since I was a kid.”

The restaurant offers nearly a dozen sauce choices for its crispy wings along with a selection of more than 80 beers, including local favorites like Cooperage Brewing Company, Moonlight Brewing Company, and Russian River Brewing Company.

Pre-orders can be placed online for your preferred pick-up time on game day.

101 East Cotati Avenue, Cotati, 707-794-9464, wingmanfoodtruck.com

Wing Man’s Super Bowl Sunday Special

30 Wings (bone-in, boneless or vegan) with choice of up to five sauces

Carrot and Celery Sticks with Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing

Choice of any style of French fries: Plain Jane, Garlic + Parmesan, Truffle + Parmesan, or Sweet Potato Fries

Mixed Four Pack of Local Beer, Sparkling Wine or Six Sodas

$50 serves two to four

Ricky’s Eastbound

Ricky’s Super Bowl takeout menu incorporates a number of favorites from both Ricky’s Eastbound and owner Rick Bruno’s recently-closed restaurant, Bruno’s On Fourth. Professional baker Clare Hulme of Wooden Petal helped open Ricky’s, so her pretzels are a natural fit on the Super Bowl menu.

Orders must be placed by 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 4, for pick up on Saturday, February 6, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dishes can be reheated to eat on Sunday during the game.

5755 Mountain Hawk Drive, Santa Rosa, 707-536-6606, RickysEastboundOrders@gmail.com, rickyseastbound.com

Ricky’s Super Bowl Heat & Eat Meal

Wooden Petal Pretzels with Honey-Mustard Dip & Rick’s Gruyere & Bacon Cheese Dip

House-Made Tortilla Chips with Guacamole & Salsa

St. Louis Hoisin & BBQ Pork Ribs (half & half)

Moonlight Brewing Death & Taxes Stout Baked Beans

Ricky’s Mac n’ Cheese

$125 serves four. $245 serves eight.

Valette Healdsburg

“When I think of [the] Super Bowl I can’t help but imagine massive ribeye steaks on the grill smoking away and of course a cold beer,” says chef Dustin Valette, proprietor of Valette restaurant in Healdsburg.

In honor of Super Bowl 55, Valette is offering a Super Bowl Sunday Provisions Menu for $55 per person.

Order online sooner as opposed to later to avoid disappointment. Pickup is available 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. on game day.

344 Center Street, Healdsburg, 707-473-0946, valettehealdsburg.com

Valette’s Super Bowl Sunday

Valette House-Made Bread

Charcuterie and Local Cheese

‘Pliny’s’ Mac n’ Cheese with Gouda and House-Made Bacon

18 oz Sous Vide Creekstone Ribeye

$55 per person. Minimum two people.

Butcher Crown Roadhouse

Butcher Crown Roadhouse in Petaluma is offering special Super Bowl Pigskin Platters and Football Feasts, including smoked brisket by the pound, brisket chili, slider trays with choice of smoked brisket and pulled pork, mac ‘n’ cheese, plus their regular menu for pick up on game day. The cut-off time to reserve for Super Bowl Big Game BBQ packs is Thursday at 8 p.m. Porch pick-up is between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday for these items. Make reservations here.

1905 Bodega Ave, Petaluma, 707-559-3735, butchercrown.com

Butcher Crown Roadhouse’s Super Bowl Big Game BBQ Packs

Humm Baby-Back Ribs

Pulled Pork Slider Tray

Slow ‘n’ Low Pulled Pork

Smoked Brisket

Mac ‘n Cheese

Brisket Slider Tray: One pound of 24 hour-smoked Brisket, 16 Hawaiian rolls, coleslaw, pickles

Ultimate Pigskin Pack BBQ Feast: 2 Full Birds Piri Piri Chicken, 2 Full Racks Humm Baby-back Ribs, 2 pounds of 24 hour smoked Brisket, 2 pounds slow ‘n’ low smoked Pulled Pork, plus tray of mac ‘n’ cheese, tray of cornbread, large size sides of loaded potato salad, and creamy coleslaw ($349)

Tips Roadside

Tips Roadside in Kenwood is serving up Super Bowl meals to go. Pre-order and pick up your order at the restaurant between 12-3 p.m. on Sunday. Cocktail crowlers and bottles of wine available with to go orders.

Tips Roadside’s Super Bowl Specials

Smoked Tri Tip Meal: Whole Tri Tip, BBQ Baked Beans, Housemade Coleslaw, Bread rolls. (4-6 people; $99.00)

Smoked Chicken Wings w/ Alabama Sauce (4-6 people; $50.00)

Tri Tip Nachos (4-6 people; $35.00)

Tri-Tip Chili & White Cheddar Cornbread (4-8 people; $50.00)

Is one of your favorite Sonoma County restaurants offering a Super Bowl Sunday spread to go? We’d love to know! Leave details in the comments below.

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.