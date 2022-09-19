Sleek, Modern New Build in Glen Ellen Hits the Market. Take a Look Inside

The landscaping is dotted with plants placed in fire-resistant “islands.” (Peter Lyons / Sotheby’s International Realty)

Many of the walls are made of board-formed concrete. (Peter Lyons / Sotheby’s International Realty)

A tonal palette has some blue accents via textiles and artwork. The cool color scheme is warmed up by gold touches. (Peter Lyons / Sotheby’s International Realty)

The 3,700-square-foot home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms, plus an additional structure of 1,500 square feet. The dwelling sits on 2.2 acres. (Peter Lyons / Sotheby’s International Realty)

Love clean lines and modern design? Get ready to check all the boxes. A new build in Glen Ellen just hit the market and it comes with many of the most-wanted modern design features.

The 3,700-square-foot home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms, plus an additional structure of 1,500 square feet. The dwelling sits on 2.2 acres and is listed for $7,650,000. Clean lines compose this modern home, which has true floor-to-ceiling windows that pocket into the wall in the great room for “seamless indoor-outdoor living” and great views.

Board-formed concrete walls, which mimic wood, offer a weighty visual counterpoint to all the glass. The look is warmed up by occasional spots of stained wood siding, fashioned from reclaimed wood from 100-plus-year-old sinker cypress trees.

The open concept floor plan connects the kitchen, dining and lounging areas and sets the stage for casual living. Elegant modern furniture pieces and geometric lighting designs cap off the look and infuse sophistication into the less-is-more look.

Color is kept to a minimum with gray walls and tonal cabinets. Subtle shades of blues are infused with restraint through textiles and art. Warmth is introduced in the palette through small details like gold framing on chairs and the occasional satiny pillow.

The expansive yard has a rectangular pool that mirrors all the angles of the home. The theme of blues continues outside via a similar subtle use color: pillows on the outdoor sofa, and two aqua-colored Adirondaks which provide a playful splash of vivid color. The landscaping is dotted with plants placed in fire-resistant “islands.”

Other amenities that suit modern tastes include a 44-bottle, climate-controlled wine room, two gas fire pits, a hot tub and solar panels.

This home at 12320 Manzanita Lane in Glen Ellen is listed with Holly Bennett with Sotheby’s International Realty – Wine Country – Sonoma Brokerage. For more information call 707-484-4747, 707-935-2500 or visit hollybennett.com