Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Subscribe
Events, Food + Drink, Things To Do in Sonoma, Trip Ideas, What's New in Wine Country

Pumpkin Patches to Visit in Sonoma County, 2022

This year's pumpkin patches boast elaborate corn mazes, cozy hay rides, pumpkin-themed games and all the gourds your car can carry.

Autumn is in the air in Sonoma County, which means it’s time for leaf peeping, cider sipping, hay riding, and of course, pumpkin picking. The county’s treasured pumpkin patches have plenty in store for this year’s fall festivities, from traditional corn mazes and tractor rides to carnival-like activities and food. Don your autumn attire and get ready for a season of fun, fall-related recreation and all the pumpkins you can carry.

Check out all the prime pumpkin patches open in Sonoma County this year in the above gallery.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters!

Comments

Read previous post:
6 Favorite Sonoma Wineries for Fall Colors

Tasting wine while soaking in the autumn colors in the vineyards is our favorite form of leaf peeping.

Close