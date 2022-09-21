Pumpkin Patches to Visit in Sonoma County, 2022

Slide 1 of 19 Petaluma Pumpkin Patch and Amazing Corn Maze, Petaluma: Opening Sept. 23 for its 30th season, this pumpkin patch and corn maze is a Petaluma staple and a sight to see off Highway 101. With over 35 pumpkin varieties of all sizes across more than 5 acres of land, you're sure to find the perfect pumpkin for your carving and decorating needs. Free parking and admission to the pumpkin patch; $8-$12 admission for corn maze. 450 Stony Point Road, Petaluma, 707-781-3132, petalumapumpkinpatch.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 2 of 19 Special family-friendly events at the Petaluma Pumpkin Patch and Amazing Corn Maze include a carnival fun slide, children’s pony rides, face painting, balloon art and a 4-H bake sale in October to celebrate National 4-H Week. Food vendors will supply typical fair grub, from hot dogs to funnel cakes, as well as the newly offered gyros and other Greek fare. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 19 Sonoma State senior Daniel Hudson and his girlfriend Andrea Saxerud navigate the Petaluma Pumpkin Patch and Amazing Corn Maze in Petaluma. Farmer Jim Groverman plants the 4-acre corn maze in a new pattern each year to challenge guests. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 19 The Petaluma Pumpkin Patch and Amazing Corn Maze in Petaluma. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 19 Mickelson Pumpkin Patch, Petaluma: With a grain train, hay pyramid, apple cannon, paintball gallery, huge hay maze, pony rides, bounce houses and a vast selection of pumpkins, the Mickelson Pumpkin Patch has all you need for a fun fall day. The patch has an impressive selection of pumpkins to choose from, including the classic “Large Marge” pumpkins that are best suited for jack-o-lanterns. The pumpkin patch is open daily from Sept. 23 to Oct. 30. 5495 Redwood Highway South, Petaluma, 707-490-8088, mickelsonpumpkinpatch.com (Courtesy of Mickelson Pumpkin Patch)

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 19 In addition to the hay maze and apple canon at Mickelson Pumpkin Patch, there will be food vendors on site offering kid-approved snacks, such as kettle corn, funnel cakes, caramel apples, cotton candy and corn dogs. Tickets and wristbands for access to the attractions range from $7 to $25, and free activities include corn hole, giant jenga, bowling, checkers, tic-tac-toe and an animal farm. (Courtesy of Mickelson Pumpkin Patch)

Slide 7 of 19 Pronzini Pumpkin Patch, Petaluma: For those who want to get their pumpkins and Halloween thrills in one place, the Pronzini Pumpkin Patch has you covered with its variety of gourds and a haunted Western village to roam through. Pony rides are available on the weekends, as is the Cowgirl Cafe with a selection of barbecue options on the menu. Dogs are welcome to the patch, on a leash at all times. The pumpkin patch will be open daily from Sept. 24 to Oct. 31. 3795 Adobe Road, Petaluma, 707-778-3871, pronzinifarms.com (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Slide 8 of 19 At Pronzini Farms in Petaluma, a unique haunted guided trail and Western village tour awaits those that take a hay ride around the ranch. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 9 of 19 Three year-old Brooklynn Sams of Brentwood parks for a brief ice cream break at Pronzini Farms in Petaluma, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Slide 10 of 19 Santa Rosa Pumpkin Patch, Santa Rosa: An abundance of activities awaits at the Santa Rosa Pumpkin Patch, open daily starting Oct. 1. Take a hay ride to the bountiful pumpkin patch, traverse the 5-acre corn maze, climb the hay bale pyramid and jump into the corn kernel pit. Food vendors such as California Funnel Cakes, Lucky Pop Kettle Corn, Pink Elephant Concessions and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory will provide the sweet treats. 5157 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa, 707-582-3276, santarosapumpkinpatch.com (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 19 Sam Arneson, 14, climbs atop a pyramid of hay bales at the Santa Rosa Pumpkin Patch, on Monday, Oct. 5, 2015. The Santa Rosa Pumpkin Patch also includes a Barnyard Ballzone, petting zoo, giant swing set, pumpkin blasters, pony rides, bounce houses, pumpkin tetherball and more. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 12 of 19 Muelrath Ranches Pumpkin Patch, Santa Rosa: This family-owned pumpkin patch features a variety of pesticide-free pumpkins and other gourds as well as hay rides, a hay pyramid, haunted dungeon, pumpkin slingshot and toddler’s corn maze. A new addition to the patch this year is a lineup of historic tractors, Branch 31 Early Day Gas Engines, on display from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 8 and Oct. 9. The pumpkin patch will be open daily from Sept. 30 to Oct. 31. Admission is free with the purchase of a pumpkin. 3800 Walker Ave., Santa Rosa. 707-585-2195, muelrathspumpkins.com (Courtesy of Muelrath Ranches Pumpkin Patch)

Slide 13 of 19 Punky's Pumpkins, Santa Rosa: Open since 1995, family-owned Punky’s Pumpkins has a large supply of pumpkins and squash available to pick and offers fun attractions daily, from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31. Activities include train and hay rides, bounce houses, a 30-foot slide, hay maze and custom cartoon billboards for photo ops. Weekend treats include cotton candy, snow cones, lemonade and other goodies. 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa, 707-579-8474, punkysadobefarm.com (Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat)

Slide 14 of 19 Arthur Bellagio, 8, visits Punky's pumpkin patch in Santa Rosa, on Thursday, October 26, 2017. (Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat)

Slide 15 of 19 Visitors to Punky's Pumpkin Patch at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts use the giant slide before picking out their pumpkins, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Advertisement

Slide 16 of 19 Josh Bigelow, 3, struggles with his perfect pumpkin at Punky's Pumpkins at the Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 17 of 19 Floating Pumpkin Patch, Santa Rosa: Putting an aquatic spin on traditional pumpkin picking, the city of Santa Rosa will host its 11th annual Floating Pumpkin Patch on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Ridgway Swim Center. Guests can attend one of two sessions available — the first from 1:30-3:30 p.m. and the other from 3:45-5:45 p.m. — which includes games, activities, crafts and open swim time. Tickets are $12 (children under 2 are free) and pre-sale only. Purchase tickets online or call 707-543-3421. 455 Ridgway Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-543-3421, srcity.org (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Slide 18 of 19 Pumpkins on Pikes, Petaluma: After a two-year hiatus, Tara Firma Farms will present its Pumpkins on Pikes fundraiser on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29, an evening full of pumpkin carving, live music and straw maze fun. The event will be held from 2-10 p.m. and tickets are $40, or $32 for CSA members. Purchase tickets online. 3796 I St., Petaluma, 707-765-1202, tarafirmafarms.com (Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

Slide 19 of 19 Lyla Runkel, 7, carves a pumpkin during the Pumpkins on Pikes event at Tara Firma Farms in Petaluma on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2011. (Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat)