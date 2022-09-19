Cozy Log Cabin with Spectacular Wine Country Views Listed for $1.45 Million

Red exterior trim offers a surprising touch of color. The choice is repeated in a trio of Adirondack chairs positioned on the porch to take in the scene. (Julian Rundle)

Simplicity in design extends all the way to the lounge chairs. (Julian Rundle)

The rustic home is modernized with a few design details like drum shades. (Julian Rundle)

Just a few design details, like pretty linens, are needed as accents against the simple-yet-sumptuous honey-colored wood grain. (Julian Rundle)

If you’d like to experience Wine Country living in a cozy hillside retreat, a unique property just hit the market in Sonoma County. A log cabin perched on 48 acres in the hills west of Healdsburg, with panoramic views of Dry Creek Valley, is currently listed for $1,450,000.

The unfinished log walls provide a richly textured canvas for the interior decor. Only a few elements are needed to modernize the rustic design: lights with drum shades, stone countertops, select spots of finished walls, and pretty linens. These details shine against the simple-yet-sumptuous honey-colored wood grain.

The Dry Creek Valley views, of course, take center stage. Windows on all sides of the home offer light and picturesque views. Interior window frames that disappear into the walls yield all the focus to the outdoors.

The backyard elements echo the simple natural design indoors. A rectangular covered deck abuts a pool with matching clean lines. The lounge chairs repeat this simplicity, and the cylindrical log posts of the terrace cover provide pleasing contrast to all the rectangular shapes. The style is effortless yet complete, especially when taking in the views.

On the exterior of the home, red trim offers a surprising touch of color. The choice is repeated in a trio of Adirondack chairs positioned on the porch for optimal valley viewing.

The home has other cozy cabin features — a wood burning stove, high-ceilings, and an open floor plan — all of which encourage easy, comfortable living. Click through the above gallery for photos.

This home at 4001 Brack Road is listed with Carole Sauers of Healdsburg and Artisan Sotheby’s International Realty. For more information call 707- 433-6555, 707-433-6555, or visit carolesauers.com