Popular Petaluma Restaurant Finds New Home in Santa Rosa

After closing his popular Petaluma restaurant over a lease dispute in January, restaurateur Juan Gutierrez was determined to find a new location for his Peruvian cuisine. Three months later, he’s poised to open Quinua Cocina Peruana in Santa Rosa at the former Spring Lake Chinese restaurant (4219 Montgomery Drive).

“We always loved Santa Rosa, and I want to share my food and culture,” Gutierrez said.

The menu will be similar to his location in Petaluma, offering classic Peruvian dishes, including Papa a la Huancaina (potatoes with yellow peppers and cream), a selection of ceviches, Lomo Saltado (beef in soy sauce with fries), Peruvian-style paella, braised lamb shank, Pato Huanchano (duck marinated in orange juice and peppers), and a new selection of salads and soups.

More details when the restaurant opens in early April.

This article is part of this week’s Bite Club column. Read it here.