Best Late Night Restaurants in Sonoma County, 2019

Slide 1 of 36 La Rosa Tequileria and Grill: Open until midnight. Pair margaritas with modern Mexican eats until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 500 4th St, Santa Rosa, 707-523-3663. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 2 of 36 Jade Room, Santa Rosa: Open until midnight. Bubbles, charcuterie and oysters are served until 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday, in this Instagrammable retro lounge. 643 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-543-1553. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 3 of 36 Beer Baron: Thursday through Saturday, enjoy whiskey, fries and a helluva view until 10 p.m. 614 Fourth St., Santa Rosa., 707-757-9294. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 4 of 36 Belly Left Coast and Tap Room, Santa Rosa: Order the sweet and tender Hawaiian pork tacos or the creamy Three Hog Mac n’ Cheese, then fight with your friends for the last bite. Open until 10 p.m. Sun-Thurs, 11 p.m. Fri-Sat. 523 4th St, Santa Rosa, 707-526-5787. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 5 of 36 El Coqui Puerto Rican, Santa Rosa: This Puerto Rican serves up down-home Caribbean flavors with plenty of Latin panache. Fill up with the Sandwich Cubano and plantain chips or the signature Pollo al Horno. We're also fans of the Empanadillas de Res and the Canoas con Carne Molida. Open until 10 p.m. Mon-Sat. 400 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa, 707-542-8868. (Photo by Jeff Kan Lee)

Slide 7 of 36 Tex Wasabi's, Santa Rosa: Wednesday nights are a favorite for Tex Wasabi's late night deals on monster-sized bowlas (cocktails to share in a “fishbowl” glass). After a few drinks, dishes like The Jackass Roll (sushi roll made with pulled pork and sriracha aioli) or a giant Bacon Mac n’ Cheese burger actually sound sane. Open until 10 p.m. Sun-Thurs, 11 p.m. Fri-Sat. 515 4th St Santa Rosa, 707-544-8399. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Slide 8 of 36 Toad in the Hole, Santa Rosa: This English pub is the closest you'll get to Old London Towne in Santa Rosa. There's always sports on the telly, plenty of ale, a rockin' trivia night and Brit food we can get behind. Bar open to 12 a.m. Sun-Thurs, 2 a.m. Fri-Sat. 116 5th St, Santa Rosa, 707-544-8623.

Slide 9 of 36 Third Street Aleworks, Santa Rosa: If the raucous nighttime bar scene on Fourth Street isn't your thing, you'll dig the more relaxed beard and t-shirt vibe here. Great burgers, fries, and pizzas. Kitchen open until 10 p.m. Sun-Mon, 11 p.m. Tues-Thurs, 11:30 p.m. Fri-Sat. 610 Third St., Santa Rosa, 523-3060.

Slide 10 of 36 Delicias Elenita Taco Truck, Santa Rosa: Authentic Mexican food served under the stars makes Delicias Elenita a fiesta after dark. Best bet: Elote - corn on the cob with salty queso fresco, mayonnaise, and chili powder - and $1.50 al pastor tacos. Open until 1 a.m. Sun-Thurs, 3 a.m. Fri-Sat. 816 Sebastopol Rd, Santa Rosa. (Photo by Kent Porter)

Slide 11 of 36 NY Pie, Santa Rosa: The go-to spot for desperate pizza fixes until 3 a.m. Try the “Godfather” with sausage, artichoke hearts, and garlic, or the lighter “Neapolitan” with fresh garden tomatoes and basil. Order the garlic knots to soak up all the fermented liquid you may have had earlier. Open until 3 a.m., Mon-Sun. 65 Brookwood Ave, Santa Rosa, 707-526-9743.

Slide 13 of 36 Adel's, Santa Rosa: Many late-nighters have found breakfast-for-dinner salvation at this classic diner. Located within stumbling distance of a number of local bars, it's a friendly pit-stop when you're starving long after dark. Open to 11 p.m. Mon-Fri. 456 College Avenue, Santa Rosa, ‪578-1003. (Photo by Chris Hardy)

Slide 14 of 36 Russian River Brewing Company, Santa Rosa: A popular late night landing spot for beer flights and munchie salvation. Pliny Bites (little pizza dough bites) with white cheddar and jalapeños are a favorite among the pub set. Open daily until midnight. 725 4th St, Santa Rosa, 707-545-2337. (Photo by Chris Hardy)

Slide 15 of 36 Russian River Brewing, Windsor: The new(ish) Windsor outpost has a large pub with indoor and outdoor seating. A more extensive menu than their Santa Rosa location includes big salads, burgers, chicken wings and ricotta doughnuts. The kitchen closes at 9:30 p.m. on weekdays and 10 p.m. on weekends. 700 Mitchell Ln., Windsor. (Photo by Christopher Chung)

Slide 16 of 36 El Farolito, Healdsburg: The odd layout of this Mexican cocina hides a cozy dining room and bustling tequileria — making it a favorite local hangout. Grab freshly muddled margaritas, chips, salsa, burritos and homemade mole The kitchen closes at 9:30 p.m. on weekdays and 10 p.m. on weekends. 128 Plaza St., Healdsburg, 707-433-2801.

Slide 17 of 36 Geyserville Gun Club: Expect the unexpected at this nouveau-divey cocktail bar. Sharing a kitchen with next-door legend, Diavola, Chef Dino Bugica has created a hearty menu of Hong Kong noodles, upscale hot dogs, tacos and tuna hand rolls. Saucy cocktails, impressive wines and cans of Olympia to round things out. Cool bands are often on tap as well. Full menu until 11 p.m. unless it’s packed. Open until 12:30 a.m. Fri-Sat. 21025 Geyserville Ave., Geyserville, 707-814-0036.

Slide 19 of 36 Railroad Station Bar & Grill, Cloverdale: Casual pub and full bar with burgers, shrimp po’ boys, salads, tacos and more. Open until 10 p.m. Fri-Sat. 236 S. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale, 707-894-4779. (Photo by Kent Porter)

Slide 20 of 36 Graton Resort and Casino, Rohnert Park: Most of the restaurants inside the casino remain open until at least 10 p.m. on weekdays and midnight on weekends. Boathouse Sushi actually has a happy hour from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. La Fondita is open until 4 a.m. 288 Golf Course Dr W, Rohnert Park, 707-588-7100. (Photo by Kent Porter)

Slide 21 of 36 Pete’s Henny Penny, Petaluma: If it’s past 9 p.m, and you really need a good old fashioned American burger in your life, stop by this diner. Buy a round of milkshakes for the table to cap the evening...or, well, welcome the sun. Open until 11 p.m. Sun-Wed, 12 a.m. Thurs-Sat. 4995 Petaluma Blvd N, Petaluma, 707-763-0459. (Photo by Conner Jay)

Slide 22 of 36 McNear's Saloon & Dining House, Petaluma: There are a million reasons to love this historic pub, but the fact that they’re open until 1:30 a.m. is one of the best. Korean tacos and barbacoa tostadas are our favorites. The kitchen closes 10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. on weekends. 21 Petaluma Blvd. North, Petaluma, 707-765-2121.

Slide 23 of 36 Old Chicago Pizza, Petaluma: Seriously deep-deep dish pizza that even a Chicago native can appreciate. You'll find an array of pies here, from double crust to thin crust, and toppings galore. Open until 10:30 p.m. Mon-Thurs, 11:30 p.m. Fri-Sat, 9:30 p.m. Sun. 41 Petaluma Blvd N, Petaluma, 707-763-3897.

Slide 25 of 36 Washoe House, Petaluma: Serving customers in some form or another since 1859, the Washoe House continues to be a favorite watering hole and comfort food stop. They serve food until 9 p.m. on weekdays and 10 p.m. on weekends. Open until 12 a.m. Fri-Sat, 11p.m. Sunday. 2840 Roblar Rd, Petaluma, 707-795-4544. (Photo by Chris Hardy)

Slide 26 of 36 Underwood Bar & Bistro, Graton: The sound of chirping crickets is about all you'll hear in West County after dark, aside from the friendly hum of Underwood patrons. Keep the fun going with their French Manhattan or Pomegranate cocktails while choosing from the late night bar menu. Dinner and tapas until 10 p.m. Tues-Sun, late night menu 10-11 p.m. Fri-Sat. 9113 Graton Rd, Graton, 707-823-7023. (Photo by Christopher Chung)

Slide 27 of 36 Zazu Kitchen + Farm, Sebastopol: Temporarily closed due to the recent flooding, Zazu is a farm-to-table institution with a lively late-night scene. Try the renowned Rodeo Jax bacon and caramel popcorn paired with Black Pig Pinot - it's like a red-eye flight to foodie heaven. Open until 11 p.m. Fri-Sat. 6770 McKinley St #150, Sebastopol, 707-523 4814. (Photo by Chris Hardy)

Slide 28 of 36 FernBar, Sebastopol: This new cocktail spot in the Barlow was spared flooding and offers a limited menu from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. Thursday through Monday. 6780 Depot St., Suite 120, Sebastopol, 707-861-9603. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 29 of 36 Late Night Happy Hour at K & L Bistro, Sebastopol: Hang late at this neighborhoody bistro for $1.50 oysters, $5 wine and daily cocktails special and $4 Prosecco. The 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. bar menu is a round-the-world treat that includes a bucket of French fries, Korean fried chicken, pork belly bao, a Scotch egg with curry aioli, baba ganoush, local cheese plate, pork belly ramen and daily tacos. Happy hour 9:30-11 p.m. daily. 119 S Main St, Sebastopol, 707-823-6614.

Slide 31 of 36 Handline, Sebastopol: Happy Hour deals from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily make this a great spot for ethically-sourced food like tostaditos, tacos and soft serve ice cream. 935 Gravenstein Hwy. South, Sebastopol, 827-3744.

Slide 32 of 36 Tasca Tasca, Sonoma: Chef Manuel Azevedo's interpretation of Portuguese tavern cuisine means home-style small bites until midnight strikes. The tapas menu includes rustic dishes like Linguiça Caseira (Pork Sausage) and Bacalhau (Salt Cod Cakes), as well as nibbles with an American twist, like the Portuguese Mac & Cheese. Share a variety of dishes presented on butcher boards with Portuguese wine, sangria or port. 22 W Napa St, Sonoma, 707-996-8272. (Photo by Erik Castro)

Slide 33 of 36 OSO Sonoma, Sonoma: Mole-braised short rib tacos, King salmon, Korean buffalo wings and oysters. Soju cocktails and a solid wine menu make it great for dining and drinks. Finish the meal with a butterscotch pot de crème. Open until 10 p.m. Sun-Thurs, 11 p.m. Fri-Sat. 9 E Napa St, Sonoma, 707-931-6926. (Photo by Charlie Gesell)

Slide 34 of 36 The Girl and the Fig, Sonoma: With cozy patio seating under twinkle lights, this is a must-stop for a French-inspired nocturnal nosh. Dishes like Steak Frites or Croques Monsieur are best paired with house cocktails, like Lavender Mojito or Fig Kiss. Or simply share a cheese platter while sipping wine from owner Sondra Bernstein’s collection of Rhônes. Open until 10 p.m. Sun-Thurs, late night brasserie menu until 11pm Fri-Sat. 110 West Spain Street, Sonoma, 707-938-3634. (Photo by Christopher Chung)

Slide 35 of 36 Starling Bar, Sonoma: The menu is simple, but you can get pimento cheese and chips and a darned amazing cocktail until 2 a.m. daily. 19380 Hwy. 12, Sonoma, 707- 938-7442.