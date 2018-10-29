The Best Counter Service Restaurants in Sonoma

Handline was built on the site of the old Foster's Freeze in Sebastopol and they continue to keep soft serve ice cream on the menu. (Photo by John Burgess)

"The Pier 45" fishermans stew with tomato, fennel, rock cod, cove mussels, clams, calamari & crab served with house tortillas from Handline in Sebastopol. (Photo by John Burgess)

Handline, Sebastopol: An authentic stone mill grinds organic corn into masa for homemade rustic-thick tortillas. Hyperlocal organic ingredients include produce from the eatery owners’ farm, and daily catch swims in from nearby Bodega Bay. 935 Gravenstein Highway S., Sebastopol, 707-827-6297, handline.com

Torta el Chavo served on torpedo bread with pork belly, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo and arugula from Barrio Fresca Cocina Mexicana in Sebastopol's The Barlow. (Photo by John Burgess)

The Choriloco with red corn tortilla, potatoes, handmade chorizo, scrambled eggs, pumpkin seed, melted cheese curds, arugula and salsa de chile Morita from Barrio Fresca Cocina Mexicana in Sebastopol's The Barlow. (Photo by John Burgess)

Barrio Fresca Cocina Mexicana, Sebastopol: Chef Carlos Rosas makes tacos muy elegante with tortillas homemade from GMO-free California corn masa and griddled to order on the plancha then filled with local organic meats and veggies. He offers sophisticated dishes, too, like carne asada smothered in melted curd cheese, Mexican chimichurri, micro-greens, arugula, citrus-pickled onions, and lacy edible flowers. 6760 McKinley St., Sebastopol, 707-329-6538, barriobayarea.com

What a Chicken, Petaluma: Owners Cesar and Griselda Segura morphed their successful farmers market operation into a cheerful cafe specializing in succulent grilled chicken and ribs, homemade tortillas, and sparkling fresh fruit agua frescas. 706 E. Washington St., Petaluma, 707-971-7549

Matjes herring served with baby potatoes and pickled onions and carrots at Stockhome Restaurant in Petaluma. (Photo by Beth Schlanker)

Stockhome, Petaluma: Husband-and-wife team Roberth and Andrea Sundell own the fancy Scandinavian restaurant Pläj in San Francisco, but the couple’s new endeavor highlights Swedish street food ordered at a counter that shares space with a rainbow array of Swedish bulk candies. The brief menu offers bites like kebabs, wiener schnitzel, and the truly amazing creation of tunnbrödsrulle, a grilled frankfurter with all the fixings stuffed into lavash. 220 Western Ave., Petaluma, 707-981-8511, stockhomerestaurant.com

El Huerto, Sonoma: “Huerto” means “orchard” in Spanish, saluting the many premium fruits and nuts made into healthy bowls, smoothies, pressed juices, and savory toasts at this Sonoma superfood cafe. Owners Susan and Adrian Olvera create signatures like the Sunrise bowl of mango, banana, avocado, dates, lemon, almond milk, granola, strawberries, and shredded coconut, or thick-cut country bread slathered with almond butter, banana, chocolate chunks, and chia seeds. Juice recipes are just as inventive, in refreshing concoctions like apple, beet, celery, kale, and a spicy jolt of ginger, or the brilliant quaff of honeydew melon, spinach, celery, lemon, parsley, and zingy mint. The sleek lime-green and white interior feels as clean and fresh as the food. 19213 Sonoma Highway, Sonoma, 707-934-8791.

Ippinn Udon & Tempura, Santa Rosa: Noodles are made in-house and cooked to order, the variety of broths and sauces are made from scratch, and toppings are ultra-fresh, including silky pork belly chasu, prawns, scallops, and squid. 1880 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-521-9911, ippinnllc.com

Korean Burrito featuring ground beef marinated with soy, brown sugar, garlic and ginger, Korean bbq sauce, avocado, mint cilantro, pickled daikon and carrot, organic brown rice, and kimchi at Zoftig Eatery in Santa Rosa (Photo by Chris Hardy)

“Now, I’ve got a place where people can enjoy our food three times per week, rather than three times per year,” says Matt Spector, chef-owner at Zoftig Eatery. (Photo by Chris Hardy)

Zoftig Eatery, Santa Rosa: Chef-owners Matt and Sonjia Spector operated Calistoga’s high-end JoLe for nearly eight years before launching this rustic, fast-casual breakfast and lunch cafe last December. And they say they are happier than ever now, with more time for their family. “I think over the years, the idea that great food can only be in a fine-dining restaurant has been proven wrong many times,” says Matt, explaining that zoftig is an expression meaning complete, plentiful, and well-rounded. The chefs make everything from scratch for their mouthwatering choices, like a succulent grilled Italian roasted pork sandwich layered with fennel, red onion, parsley, roasted red peppers, and Parmesan, or a Korean burrito overstuffed with grilled short ribs, kimchee, carrot, daikon, green onions, jalapeño, avocado, and brown rice. 57 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa, 707-521-9554, zoftigeatery.com

Raku Ramen & Rolls, Santa Rosa: Chef-owner Takeshi Uchida worked with top chef Tony Ounpamornchai of Santa Rosa’s critically acclaimed Sea Thai Bistro to create this impressive menu featuring high-quality ingredients like organic veggies, tofu, tempeh, and avocado, plus sustainable Ora king salmon and wild-caught tuna. You can select your ramen noodles from thin, thick, or gluten-free, and your broths from pork bone tonkatsu, shoyu chicken and pork, or organic vegan blended with organic red and white miso. A lot of thought went into the snazzy interior, too, which is artsy and upscale with a paper lantern sculpture hanging from the ceiling, raw wood walls, and shelves of elegant pottery, bonsai, and Daruma dolls. 2424 Midway Drive, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa, 707-623-9668

The Mechanic’s smoked chicken and pink pearl apple salad at Miracle Plum is crazy mouthwatering, tumbled with Point Reyes blue cheese, avocado, cucumber, salted almonds, golden raisins, and Little Gem lettuce in crème fraîche vinaigrette. (Photo by Chris Hardy)

Miracle Plum, Santa Rosa: This adorable market in a 114-year-old building near Railroad Square tempts with lots of lovely, local boutique groceries like Golden State Pickle Works/The Live Larder pickles, and The Nectary organic cold-pressed juices. Owners and Santa Rosa natives Sallie Miller (a caterer for chef Guy Fieri’s Food Network show) and Gwen Gunheim (trained under Gary Danko at Geyserville’s Chateau Souverain) are raising funds to expand into a full cafe, as well. For now, guests can stock up on hearty grab-’n’-go sandwiches from Santa Rosa’s Red Bird Bakery (from Linda and Isaac Cermak of Petaluma’s Della Fatoria fame) plus gourmet salads from Sebastopol’s Food Mechanic (owned by Shane Dykhuis, a Chez Panisse apprentice and former Boonville Hotel chef). 208 Davis St., Santa Rosa, 707-708-7986, miracleplum.com.

El Pescador Paella with sea clams, mussels, prawns, squid, sweet peas, arroz negro, peppers and aioli from Gerard's Paella and Tapas in downtown Santa Rosa. (Photo by John Burgess)

“Today’s customer is an educated food lover who is very particular with all aspects of its preparation,” says Gerard Nebesky of his cafeteria-line-style service. “The fine fast-casual concept and having the assemblage done right before the customer’s eyes allows a direct line of communication with the chef.” (Photo by John Burgess)

Gerard's Paella and Tapas, Santa Rosa: Gerard Nebesky is a celebrity chef in the Wine Country food world, even though he hasn’t owned a restaurant since 2001. He’s famous for his catering, specializing in boldly flavored paella cooked over an open grape-wood flame at farmers markets, festivals, and wineries. Part of the ooh-aah appeal is his monster-size pans, spanning up to 11 feet wide to hold mouthwatering creations like the El Pescador of clams, mussels, prawns, squid, sweet peas, peppers, black cuttlefish-stained rice, and a silky dollop of aioli. At his new eatery in downtown Santa Rosa, however, we can dig into individual-size paellas, finished in a wood-burning oven and offered alongside salads, Spanish sandwiches, and pintxo (appetizers) like crispy manchego croquettes. 701 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-708-8686, gerardspaella.com

Fine dining goes fast-casual at Sonoma County’s best order-at-the-counter joints. Click through the above gallery for the (drool-inducing) details.

You’ve been dreaming of your sophisticated supper all day. And now, it’s before you, in all its locally sourced, handcrafted glory. First is a platter laden with Sonoma Rosso Old World-style dry salame flecked with red wine, pepper, and fennel; black and white truffle salame; and heritage breed pork sausage laced with creamy ribbons of Sonoma County cheeses. The polished wood board is finished with assorted homemade pickles, boutique cheeses, and a just-picked rosemary sprig from the eatery’s own bushes.

Next up is a wood-fired, bubbly crust pizza smothered in roasted leeks, handcrafted honey-chile bacon, and farm egg. That’s followed by a juicy steak presented on a fancy wood plate with peppery arugula, Parmigano-Reggiano, grilled bread, and oven-roasted organic vegetables plucked from the garden that morning. The estate Angus beef, the menu explains, was open-pasture-raised on a Sonoma County family farm.

Wow, wonderful, you tell the cashier. Then you hand over your credit card and take your food to a low-slung, stone and metal table — because you’re dining at Journeyman Meat Company, a tiny meat shop, cafe, and wine tasting bar in downtown Healdsburg.

It may seem surprising, but increasingly in Wine Country, fine dining is no longer restricted to white-tablecloth, posh-service restaurants. Instead, we’re flocking to order-at-the-counter destinations like Journeyman where every ingredient is meticulously sourced and the decor is chic — with rich wood walls, white marble counters, and just a handful of tables in the charcoal-paint and animal-print-accented lounge.

And why not? Most of us know the difference between artisanal and mass-produced foods, and we expect the best whenever we eat out. Yet time-pressed, especially during the holiday season, we’re not able — or willing — to spend three hours on a meal. For that, we’ve become happy giving up luxuries like table service.

The trend first sprouted in 2010, when Karen Taylor Waikiki opened her El Molino Central in Boyes Hot Springs near downtown Sonoma. We immediately converged on the teal-tin-and-red-tile-trimmed taqueria, for top chef-caliber signatures like tortillas made from hand-ground organic heirloom corn masa, local halibut ceviche, and Mary’s chicken enchiladas with homemade Oaxacan red mole and Rancho Gordo heritage beans. We happily marched our plates through the kitchen to the parking lot picnic tables, grabbing beer or wine from the fridge on the way.

The same year welcomed the French-themed and still enormously popular fine-casual Water Street Bistro in Petaluma, followed the next year by Healdsburg’s The Wurst artisanal sausage bar. The Italian-themed counter-service Pizzando debuted in Hotel Healdsburg in 2012, and then we welcomed the Cal-Med-themed Franchetti’s in Santa Rosa in 2016, from classically European trained chefs John and Gesine Franchetti.

The list has boomed over the past year or so, as talented chefs look for greater simplicity in their operations. The common thread among all the successes are top-notch ingredients, chef-driven menus with seasonal salutes, food-savvy staff behind the counter, striking decor, and, in most cases, boutique wine and beer offerings.

Affordable prices make the equation even more attractive. So let’s dig in.

Looking for great Sonoma Magazine content in your inbox? Subscribe here