Pete Buttigieg: Why Not Try These Sonoma Wine Cave Experiences Next Time?

Deerfield Ranch, Kenwood: Located 60 feet underground, rooms in this cave are maintained at a cool 58 degrees (so your donors can stay comfortable even in summer heat) and are furnished with comfortable sofas and easy chairs. The best part: you can bring your dog! Now if that doesn't make you want to take out your checkbook then we don't know what. The winery even has its own dog: Obi Wine Kenobi. "May all fours be with you" is his motto.

Gloria Ferrer Caves & Vineyards, Sonoma: Concrete floors, foldable chairs and plastic tables with paper cloths. We don't think Senator Warren would have any problems with this down-home atmosphere. Who needs Swarowski chandeliers when you have string lights?

Buena Vista Winery, Sonoma: The only extravagant thing about this wine cave is that you might run into the ghost of count Agoston Haraszth, the founder of this historic winery. Other than that, just wine barrels and brick walls. But beware: winery owner Jean-Charles Boisset is known for his flamboyant style and his love of everything over-the-top: at one of his Napa properties hangs a 48-light Baccarat crystal Zenith chandelier .

It is not every day that Wine Country makes an appearance in a presidential debate. But we live in strange times, and strangers things have happened.

Judging from news sites and social media feeds, one of the key moments during last night’s Democratic presidential debate was when Senator Elizabeth Warren criticized Mayor Pete Buttigieg for holding a fundraiser with wealthy donors in a luxurious Napa Valley wine cave (turns out, it was Hall Wines in Rutherford).

Following the contentious exchange between Warren and Buttigieg, the hashtag #winecave quickly began trending on Twitter. What is a wine cave? Where is the wine cave? These were some of the questions the American people pondered as they were assessing the performances of the Democratic candidates.

Now, while we try to stay away from making political remarks here at Sonoma Magazine, the question we’d like to ask is this: Why not Sonoma, Mayor Pete? We also have wine caves with excellent wines — but with less shiny items to distract future voters from the real issues at hand.

Ok, you’re from Indiana, we’ll give you that — but you’re a smart guy: you should have known this Napa wine cave might have been a tad too much. If nothing else, the chandelier with 1,500 Swarowski crystals should have given you an idea… But hey, we’re kind folks here at Sonoma Magazine and we’re always eager to help out-of-towners have the best Wine Country experience. That’s why we’ve lined up three Sonoma wine caves for you to try on your next visit.

You’re welcome, Mayor Pete. Click through the gallery above for all the details.