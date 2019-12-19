BiteClub, Eat + Drink, Things To Do in Sonoma, What's New in Sonoma County

Best Thing I Ate in Sonoma County, 2019

The best Sonoma County dishes for every craving — handpicked by someone who eats for a living.

Every year, I love making my very idiosyncratic list of favorite meals. It’s highly unscientific and reflects both my moods and my personal taste, but I think it also captures a snapshot of a year of dining out in Sonoma County. There are newcomers you may have never visited (and now are dying to go to), tried and true favorites you’ll all agree with…and a few curveballs thrown in just for fun.

So how do I come up with the list? It’s not that hard, actually.

Like anyone, certain dishes just hit all the right notes for me. For the most part it has to look beautiful, have a “best-in-class” quality, be surprising in its flavors and (usually) well-sourced. It’s exceedingly rare that anything lives up to all of those expectations, but when it does happen, it’s notable. Restaurants I visit toward the end of the year tend to be more top of mind, but I go through my entire backlog of photos to make sure I haven’t missed any earlier faves.

Click through the gallery to see my faves of 2019. Let me know below some of yours.

