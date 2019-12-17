4 Sonoma County Spots Among Top 100 Restaurants in the US

Locals' Favorites: 12 Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurants to Try in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 14 Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens in Fulton is one of four Sonoma County businesses to make OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants in America 2019. Click through the gallery to see who else made the list.

Slide 2 of 14 Kendall-Jackson hosts an annual farm-to-table dinner series set in the estate gardens, and also offers a wine and food pairing. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 3 of 14 The open-air dinner series at Kendall-Jackson takes place around a shared table and features produce from the winery's culinary gardens and local purveyors. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 4 of 14 Kendall-Jackson's four-course food and wine experience focuses on a selection of small-production, limited-release wines. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 5 of 14 Another winery on the list, St. Francis Winery and Vineyards in Santa Rosa has a 4.9 rating on OpenTable. The winery offers a seasonal five-course dining experience, which "highlights Sonoma County’s diverse agricultural and culinary traditions." (Courtesy photo)

Slide 6 of 14 Glazed pork tenderloin with aged gouda polenta cake, baby shiitake and bing cherries at St. Francis Winery and Vineyards in Santa Rosa. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 7 of 14 Red wine-braised duck with coriander spatzle, endive, pistachio, tart cherry apricot mostara paired with St. Francis 2013 Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 8 of 14 Terrapin Creek in Bodega Bay made OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants in America 2019. Set on a hill above the marina, the restaurant serves modern American food with international nods. The wine list is terrific. (Chris Hardy)

Slide 9 of 14 Prosciutto and roasted asparagus salad at Terrapin Creek restaurant in Bodega Bay. (Beth Schlanker)

Slide 10 of 14 Hamashi Crudo with a parsley and radish salsa, horseradish, lemon juice, olive oil and sprouted watercress at Terrapin Creek. (Beth Schlanker)

Slide 11 of 14 Apricot tart at Terrapin Creek restaurant in Bodega Bay. (Beth Schlanker)

Slide 12 of 14 Guiso Latin Fusion in Healdsburg, "a family owned bistro style restaurant serving authentic Latin American and Caribbean dishes," made OpenTable's Top 100 restaurants list. We love their elotitos: small slices of corn in Jamaican jerk seasoning with butter, garlic and chive crema. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 13 of 14 Jamaican jerk chicken tacos at Guiso Latin Fusion Restaurant in Healdsburg. (Heather Irwin)