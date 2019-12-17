Online reservation service OpenTable released today its annual roundup of the Top 100 Restaurants in America. This year, California dominated the roundup with 22 restaurants featured on the list, which is generated from diner reviews collected between October 1, 2018 and September 30, 2019. Four Sonoma County spots, including two wineries (!), made the list — click through the gallery for details.
4 Sonoma County Spots Among Top 100 Restaurants in the US
Online reservation service OpenTable has released its annual roundup of the best restaurants in America. See who's on the list.