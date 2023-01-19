One Sonoma Hike for Each Month of 2023

Slide 1 of 21 January — Sonoma Valley Regional Park: The paved Valley of the Moon trail is a great stretch to get in those steps when the ground is wet. The 1.2-mile trail stretches through the center of the park from Highway 12 to Arnold Drive. 13630 Highway 12, Glen Ellen, 707-539-8092, parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov (Julie Vader/Sonoma Index-Tribune)

Slide 2 of 21 February — Sugarloaf Ridge State Park: One of the many rewards of winter rain is the return of the 25-foot waterfall along Sonoma Creek. There are a few ways to reach the falls, ranging from a half-mile walk to a 2-mile roundtrip. Which one you choose simply depends on how much time you have and how hard you want to work. 2605 Adobe Canyon Road, Kenwood, 707-833-5712, sugarloafpark.org (Chris Hardy/For Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 3 of 21 March — Gualala Point Regional Park: This stroll along the paved Bluff Top Trail is stunning any time of year, but come March the likelihood of grey whale sightings ups the magic. Rarely crowded, it's also a great spot to take in the sunset. 42401 Highway 1, Gualala, 707-785-2377, parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov (Sonoma County Regional Parks)

Slide 4 of 21 April — Crane Creek Regional Park: Come spring, a joyful explosion of color can be seen in this 128-acre park. The Creek, Lupine, and Poppy Trails circle a number of wildflower meadows bursting with poppies, lupine, milkmaids, buttercups, and more. 5000 Pressley Road, Rohnert Park, 707-539-8092, parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 21 You might come across a cow during a hike at Crane Creek Regional Park. Cattle owned and managed by local ranchers graze seasonally (December through May or June) to help reduce wildfire risk. (Courtesy of Sonoma County Regional Parks)

Slide 6 of 21 May — Kruse Rhododendron State Natural Reserve: This is the time of year that clusters of bright rhododendron blossoms compete for attention with redwoods and Douglas firs. There's three miles of hiking trails, but if you only have time for a quick jaunt, the Rhododendron Loop won't disappoint. Highway 1 near milepost 43, Cazadero. 707-847-3221, parks.ca.gov (Chad Surmick/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 7 of 21 June — Jack London State Historic Park: A more-than-a-century-old orchard on the grounds of the former Sonoma Development Center was all but forgotten until it was added to Jack London State Historic Park in the early 2000s. Prepare to be amazed as you hike through the 40-acre plot. The trees produce a variety of fruit, including apples, apricots and plums. Come fall, produce is gleaned by nonprofit Farm to Pantry and distributed to local residents facing food insecurity. 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen, 707-938-5216, jacklondonpark.com (Christian Kallen/Sonoma Index-Tribune)

Slide 8 of 21 July — Grove of Old Trees: Even on a hot summer's day, it's cool in this lovely small park. Shortly after you enter, take the trail to the left, and you’ll soon find yourself in the most dramatic slice of the forest, identified on a small wooden sign as Anne’s Circle. It wasn't that long ago — in the 1990s — that these stunning redwoods surrounding you were saved from logging. 17599 Fitzpatrick Lane, Occidental, landpaths.org (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 9 of 21 An inviting trailside bench allows visitors to take a rest in the Grove of Old Trees, an old-growth redwood grove near Occidental. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 10 of 21 August — Jenner Headlands Preserve: Enjoy the cool breeze from the Pacific Ocean while keeping a lookout for red-tailed hawks overhead. Hiking to the summit of Pole Mountain, the highest point on the Sonoma Coast, is a day-long, 15-mile undertaking. But no pressure, there are views to behold on trails less than a mile in length here. Even the parking lot offers photo-worthy vistas. 12001 Highway 1, Jenner, 707-243-3064, wildlandsconservancy.org (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 11 of 21 A red-tailed hawk soars over the Jenner Headlands. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 12 of 21 September — Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve: This 805-acre reserve is home to Sonoma County’s largest grove of first-generation redwoods open to the public. On the lingering days of summer, its shady trails are cool and comfortable. The tallest tree in the grove, the Parson Jones Tree, towers steps from the park entrance. It's taller than a football field is long. 17000 Armstrong Woods Road, Guerneville, 707-869-2015, stewardscr.org (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 13 of 21 Walk among centuries old redwoods at Armstrong Woods State Park near Guerneville. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 14 of 21 October — Bartholomew Park: Whether you are looking for a hike or a leisurely stroll, you’ll find it here. More than three miles of hiking trails traverse wooded areas and run along vineyards slowly turning shades of gold and red. 1695 Castle Road, Sonoma, bartholomewpark.org (Bartholomew Estate Winery)

Slide 15 of 21 Bartholomew Estate Winery is located within Bartholomew Park, so after getting your steps in you can enjoy a wine tasting or even pick up bottles to sip in the nearby picnic grounds. The winery is owned by the Frank H. Bartholomew Foundation and winemaker Kevin Holt. Profits from wine sales support the nonprofit park. (Courtesy of Bartholomew Estate Winery)

Slide 16 of 21 Sonoma Valley Trail Rides offers horseback riding excursions through the Bartholomew Estate vineyards, so it’s not uncommon for hikers and park visitors to see horses in the vineyards. (Courtesy of Bartholomew Estate Winery)

Slide 17 of 21 November — The Sea Ranch Coastal Access Trails: Sonoma County Regional Parks maintains six trails in The Sea Ranch; hiking any one comes with perks like windswept meadows, deer spotting, and secluded beaches. The Bluff Top Trail is the longest, at three miles one way. The handful of other trails are less than a mile one way, meaning you can easily tackle more than one during a day of coastal exploration. Highway 1, The Sea Ranch, 707-785-2377, parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 18 of 21 View at The Sea Ranch. (Chris Hardy/For Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 19 of 21 December — Tolay Lake Regional Park: Named for a seasonal lake that forms during wet weather, Tolay Lake Regional Park is the largest Sonoma County park. Stretching 3,400 acres, there are nearly 12 miles of trail. On a clear winter day, the hike to Three Bridges Vista Point (via the Causeway and East Ridge Trails) rewards with views of Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, and the Highway 37 overpass. 5869 Cannon Lane, Petaluma, 707-539- 8092, parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 20 of 21 Opened in 2018, Tolay Regional Park is a combination of two large ranches purchased by the Sonoma County Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District the Sonoma Land Trust and transferred to Sonoma County Regional Parks. (Robbi Pengelly/Sonoma Index-Tribune)

Slide 21 of 21 A walk in Tolay Regional Park takes you across sacred, spiritual land. The history of the property spans 8,000 years. Coast Miwok people are the original descendants of the Tolay Valley and the area remains "a sacred spiritual center" and "a cultural landscape" for the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, who are comprised of Coast Miwok and Southern Pomo tribal citizens. (Erik Castro/For The Press Democrat)