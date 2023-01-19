Six issues | One Great Price

Top Chefs to Discuss Latest Passion Projects at Barndiva Event

Cocktails, wine, small bites and inspirational stories from chefs Duskie Estes, Tanya Holland and Elizabeth Falkner.

Chefs Duskie Estes, Tanya Holland and Elizabeth Falkner, with Jennifer Reichardt, part of the family behind Liberty Ducks farm, will come together at Barndiva’s Studio B from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday to discuss their latest passion projects.

Holland, who gained international fame with her soulful Brown Sugar Kitchen in Oakland, will discuss her new book, “California Soul,” along with Reichardt, who recently published “The Whole Duck” cookbook.

Chef Elizabeth Falkner will speak at an event at Barndiva in Healdsburg. (Courtesy of Elizabeth Falkner)
Chef Duskie Estes, executive director of Farm to Pantry, will speak at an event at Barndiva in Healdsburg. (Erik Castro/for Sonoma Magazine)

Falkner will share stories about her groundbreaking documentary, “Sorry We’re Closed,” the heart-wrenching story of how restaurants around the country dealt with COVID-19. Estes, the executive director of the Farm to Pantry food gleaning nonprofit, will talk about how gleaning millions of pounds of fresh produce has impacted Sonoma County.

The $40 entry fee includes a cocktail, glass of wine and bites from Chef Erik Anderson of Healdsburg’s Michelin-starred Barndiva. Details at barndiva.com.

