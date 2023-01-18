Guide to Crab Feeds in Sonoma County

Guests dig into a feast of crab and all the fixings during the 31st annual Russian River Rotary Crab Feed at Shone Farm, in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, January 27, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

After a late start to the commercial crab season, it’s time to celebrate the arrival of the beloved crustaceans. A plethora of local nonprofits and organizations will be hosting crab feeds throughout Sonoma County in January and February. Some feeds are all-you-can-eat, others feature no-host bars, and most include raffles or auctions benefitting charities. Here are a few crab feed events with tickets still available.

Jan. 21

Crab Feed to Benefit Disabled Veterans, Veterans Memorial Building, Santa Rosa

The Sonoma County chapter of Disabled American Veterans will host its second annual crab feed from 5 to 9:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building in Santa Rosa. The dinner includes crab, pasta, salad, bread, dessert and nonalcoholic drinks. Beer and wine will be for sale. Tickets purchased by Jan. 20 are $10 off. Tickets for adults are $90. Children ages 12 to 17 are $60, children ages six to 11 are $20, and children under five are free. The first 100 people to arrive with prepaid tickets will receive a t-shirt. Find tickets and information about volunteering for the event at dav48sonoma.org/crab-feeds or call 707-595-0324. 1351 Maple Ave., 707-595-0324.

Forestville Chamber of Commerce, Holy Ghost Hall, Forestville

The Forestville Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its crab feed from 5 to 10 p.m. Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. and includes crab, pasta, salad and bread. Tickets are $65 per person, and can be purchased by calling 707-481-5565. 7960 Mill Station Road, Sebastopol, 707-481-5565, forestvillechamber.org.

Piner High School’s 15th Annual Crab Feed Dinner, Friedman Event Center, Santa Rosa

Piner Athletic Hall of Fame will host its 15th annual crab feed, benefitting the organization and its activities. This event also serves as a reunion for high school staff, students and alumni. A no-host bar with beer and wine will open at 5 p.m., and guests will be able to place bids for a silent auction and purchase raffle tickets. The dinner begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $65 and can be purchased at any of the five Oliver’s Market locations in Sonoma County. You can also mail in payments following instructions at pinerhalloffame.org. 4676 Mayette Ave., 707-571-7420.

World Famous Crab Races, Stumptown Brewery, Guerneville

Stumptown’s unique take on a crab feed starts at 1 p.m. Pick a crab, name it and race it! After the race, enjoy your crab along with salad and bread. Tickets are $35 per person and are available for purchase at bit.ly/3iOWwCX. 15045 River Road, Guerneville, 707-869-0705, stumptown.com.

Petaluma Riding and Driving Club, Petaluma

Dine in (all you can eat) or drive by to pick up your crab feed at the Petaluma Riding and Driving Club. The menu includes crab, homemade pasta, salad, French bread, and homemade dessert. For dining in, doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner at 5:30 p.m. and a no-host bar. For pickup, arrive between 3 and 5 p.m. Dine-in tickets are $77 for non-members, and $75 for members. Pickup is $72 for non-members and $70 for members. Purchase tickets at petalumaridingclub.com. 1820 Skillman Road, Petaluma, 415-420-3808.

Jan. 27

PWC All You Can Eat Crab Feed, Petaluma Women’s Club Event Space, Petaluma

Drive-through takeout or dine-in with live auction. Dine-in is $75 per person and includes all-you-can-eat Dungeness crab, salad, French bread, butter, beer, wine, soda and cake from 6:30 p.m. The live auction begins at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $120 for “Take-Out for Two,” which includes Dungeness crab, salad, French bread, butter and cake. Pickup is between 3 and 5:30 p.m. For more information, or for purchasing tickets, contact specialevents@petalumawomensclub.com. Tickets can also be purchased at bit.ly/3GPVyya. 518 B St., Petaluma, 707-762-4271.

Jan. 28-29

Gualala Lions Club Feed, Gualala Community Center, Gualala

Starting at 6 p.m., this two-night feed features cracked crab, garden salad, garlic bread and wine. In addition to the food and drinks, guests can enjoy raffle prizes and other fun activities. Make reservations by emailing Richard Ryder at rjryder@sbcglobal.net. Prices TBD. 47950 Center St., Gualala, 707-884-9606.

Jan. 28

The Montgomery Education Foundation, Saint Eugene Cathedral, Santa Rosa

The Montgomery Education Foundation will host their annual crab feed, starting at 5:30 p.m. Dinner includes crab, clam chowder, salad and bread, with a dessert table hosted by Project Grad. Beer, wine and soda will be available for purchase at a no-host bar. There will be an auction, as well as performances by Montgomery High students. Tickets are $60 and can be purchased at bit.ly/3QKSRmi until Jan. 21. 2323 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa,

Rohnert Park Rotary, Sally Tomatoes Event Center, Rohnert Park

From 5:30 to 9 p.m., the Rohnert Park Rotary Club will host its Crab Feed and Seafood Festival. Tickets are available through registration through Jan. 24 and start at $85 a person. Raffle tickets also are available for purchase, starting at $20 for five. Register at bit.ly/3w9mO5M. 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park.

36th Annual All-You-Can-Eat Crab and Pasta Feed, Friedman Center, Santa Rosa

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for the annual feed paired with rock ‘n’ roll music, local wines, a silent auction, raffles and other entertainment. The live auction and Scholarship Ask will be conducted with paddles and cheering, while the silent auction will be done via smartphone. Funds benefit local nonprofits, as well as West County high school seniors. Tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased at russianriverrotary.ejoinme.org. 4676 Mayette Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-478-1805.

Cloverdale Lion’s Club 20th Annual “All You Can Eat” Crab Feed, Cloverdale Citrus Fair Exhibit Room, Cloverdale

All-you-can-eat crab, pasta, salad, rolls and ice cream, as well as a silent auction and 50/50 raffle and door prizes. From 6 p.m., guests can enjoy a no-host cocktail hour. At 7 p.m., dinner will be served. Tickets are $70 and can be purchased with cash or check at the following local businesses: Cloverdale Saw and Mower Center, Moe’s Eagles Nest Deli, Roux’s Auto Body and Paint, Citrus Fair Office, or through any Lion member. 1 Citrus Fair Drive, Cloverdale, 707-953-9408, cloverdalechamber.com.

Feb. 4

60th Annual Forestry Crab Feed, Holy Ghost Hall, Sebastopol

From 5 to 11 p.m., enjoy an all-you-can-eat feed including crab cioppino, marinated crab, shrimp salad, garlic bread and wine. The event also will feature dancing and other fun activities, as well as a raffle and silent auction. Tickets are $75 a person and can be purchased by mailing a check to Forestry Crab Feed, P.O. Box 265, 7960 Mill Station Road, Fulton, CA 95439. Checks should be as follows: Payable to Forestry Crab Feed. forestrycrabfeed.com.

Maria Carillo 25th Annual Crab Feed and Auction, St. Eugenes, Becker Center, Santa Rosa

Doors for the all-you-can-eat feed open at 5 p.m. Dinner includes crab, clam chowder, Caesar salad, bread and dessert, with beer and wine available for purchase. A silent auction kicks off the night, followed by dinner and a live auction at 6:30 p.m., and lastly dessert and entertainment at 8 p.m. Tickets are $70 and can be purchased at bit.ly/3CX2pF6. 2525 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa, mchscrabfeed@gmail.com.

Feb. 11

13th Annual Kenwood Firefighters Association Crab Feed Benefit, Kenwood Fire Station, Kenwood

Kenwood’s Firefighters Association will host a crab feed with two seatings, at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $85 per person and can be purchased at the Kenwood Fire Station between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Call 707-833-2042 with any questions or for help purchasing a ticket. 9045 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood, 707-833-2042.

Dunham School PTO 13th Annual Crab Feed, Hermann Sons Hall, Petaluma

A crab feed for ages 21 and over featuring crab, pasta, salad, bread and dessert. Cocktail hour begins at 5:30 p.m. and dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. In addition to enjoying food and drinks, guests can participate in a silent and live auction. Tickets are $60 per person and can be purchased at bit.ly/3XiY5Z1. 860 Western Ave., Petaluma, dunhamptotreasurer@gmail.com.

‘Hot’ Crab Feed Fundraiser, Rohnert Park Community Center, Rohnert Park

In-person or drive-thru crab feed. For in-person, all-you-can-eat ‘hot’ crab and Mary’s Pizza Shack pasta, salad, bread and dessert. For drive-thru, three pounds of ‘hot’ crab, serving of Mary’s Pizza Shack pasta, salad and bread. In-person activities include a mystery wine sale, raffle prizes and a no-host bar. Pick up food between 2:30 and 3 p.m., or dine in with doors opening at 5 p.m. Pre-sale tickets are $75; $85 after Jan. 20. Purchase tickets at bit.ly/3XizByQ. 5401 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park, 707-584-1415.

Sebastopol Rotary’s Annual Crab Feed, Holy Ghost Hall, Sebastopol

All-you-can-eat fresh, home cooked crab, as well as clam chowder, salad, bread, dessert and wine. Dinner seating is at 7 p.m., and guests can enjoy live music. Tickets are $80 per person and can be purchased at crabfeedsebrotary.weebly.com using PayPal. 7960 Mill Station Road, Sebastopol, 707-823-4087.

Feb. 24

Sonoma County Democratic Party, Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building, Santa Rosa

The Sonoma County Democratic Party will host their 35th Annual Crab Feed featuring crab, pasta by the Pasta King, a silent auction, a no-host bar and more. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for check in and a silent auction. Dinner and the rest of the program follows at 7 p.m. Tickets are $70 and can be purchased at bit.ly/3D0WS07. 351 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-575-3029, sonomademocrats.org