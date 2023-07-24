8 New Wine Bars to Explore in Sonoma County

Wine bars are nothing new in Sonoma County—this is Wine Country after all—yet in the last few years, a wave of fresh venues has arrived on the scene. While they vary in ambiance and offerings, they share a contemporary approach to the traditional wine bar concept and a willingness to venture beyond typical grape varieties, wine regions and winemaking styles.

Here are eight next-generation wine bars to explore around the county, all opened since 2020. Click through the above gallery for a peek inside each venue.

Healdsburg

Maison Wine Bar

Launched this summer by a trio of SingleThread alumni, Maison highlights the wines of coastal California, paying special attention to producers that promote elegance and restraint over flash and power. Along with 30 wines and sakes by the glass, the bar offers rare bottles from California, Champagne and Burgundy. Great news for night owls: Maison stays open until 2 a.m. five nights a week.

210 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, maisonwinebar.com

The Matheson

Most restaurant wine lists include only a single page of wines by the glass; The Matheson offers an entire wall. Opt for the Wine Wall experience and you’ll have access to 88 wines by the sip, half-glass or glass—including some rare and expensive bottles—all available for self-pouring from the restaurant’s Napa Tech machines with the push of a button. Need help choosing? The Wine Wall team is there to help with recommendations for every palate.

106 Matheson St., Healdsburg, 707-723-1106, thematheson.com

Sebastopol

Piala Restaurant and Wine Bar

Piala highlights the food and wine of the country of Georgia, recognized as one of the world’s oldest winemaking regions and celebrated for its amber-hued wines. Take a seat at the cozy wooden bar to discover intriguing wines by the glass and bottle, along with delicious Georgian fare from meaty soup dumplings to khachapuri, a hearty, cheese-filled bread.

7233 Healdsburg Ave., Sebastopol, 707-861-9186, pialanaturalwine.com

The Punchdown

Outfitted with salvaged redwood tables, this rustic Barlow wine bar is an offshoot of the original Punchdown in Oakland. Natural wine is the specialty here, especially that of the “super natty” variety—made in minimalist style with nothing added or removed during the winemaking process. The bar serves wines by the flight, glass and bottle from local darlings such as Martha Stoumen Wines as well as like-minded European producers.

6770 McKinley St., Suite 130, Sebastopol, 510-788-7877, punchdownwine.com

Redwood Wine Bar

Fans of low-intervention wines will find plenty to explore at Redwood Wine Bar and bottle shop in downtown Sebastopol. Grab a stool at the centerpiece bar or at one of the casual tables scattered throughout the sunlit space and choose from a thoughtful array of wines by the glass or bottle. What you won’t find are standard selections; instead, think skin-contact whites and carbonic reds. Equally impressive is the menu by co-owner Geneva Melby, formerly of Khom Loi, which features everything from house made pita and dips to Liberty Duck liver mousse to yellowtail crudo.

234 S. Main Street, Sebastopol, 707-861-9730, theredwoodwine.com

Region

Region, Sonoma County’s first self-serve wine bar, is located in a bright, open space at The Barlow. Just purchase a card that resembles a hotel room key, insert it into one of the high-tech machines, and push the button to dispense the wine and pour size of your choice. With 50 selections—all hailing from Sonoma County vineyards—the menu provides a taste-for-yourself education in regional distinctions. Patrons can order food for delivery from The Farmer’s wife, Acre Pizza and other neighboring food vendors.

180 Morris St., Suite 170, Sebastopol, drinkyourregion.com

Sonoma

Valley Bar + Bottle

International wines rub shoulders with local picks at Valley Bar + Bottle in downtown Sonoma. Uncommon grape varieties and low-intervention wines are the menu’s stars, along with snacks and main dishes inspired by ingredients from nearby farms. On warm evenings, the relaxed back patio is the place to be.

487 First St. W., Sonoma, 707-934-8403, valleybarandbottle.com

Santa Rosa

Kancha Champagne Bar & Tapas

Champagne, sake and Peruvian food comingle at this sleek wine-and-tapas bar, set in the former Jade Room space in downtown Santa Rosa. Champagne tasting flights are the way to go, or choose from a dozen sparkling wines by the glass from France, Argentina, Spain, Italy and California. Bubbles pair perfectly with Peruvian ceviches, empanadas and chilled oysters.

643 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-623-9793, kanchasr.com