11 of the Most Instagrammable Wineries in Napa Valley

Slide 1 of 22 Artesa Vineyards & Winery is an Instagrammers dream location with its modern architecture, sculptures, pools, fountains and scenic Wine County views. Opus One in Oakville is another winery with modern architectural elements. Artesa Vineyards made an appearance in Amy Poehler's "Wine Country" movie. Reservations are required. 1345 Henry Rd, Napa, artesawinery.com (365 Focus Photography / Shutterstock.com)

Slide 2 of 22 Panoramic vineyards views with a fountain and sculptures in the foreground at Artesa Vineyards & Winery in Napa. (365 Focus Photography / Shutterstock.com)

Slide 3 of 22 Raymond Vineyards is known for its extravagant parties and over-the-top interiors perfect for an Instagram photo or two. Both the velvet-ensconced Red Room (pictured) and the Crystal Cellar with its collection of historical crystal decanters from Baccarat are now open to visitors. Reservations are requested, and walk-ins are dependent on availability. 1584 St Helena Hwy, St Helena, raymondvineyards.com (Courtesy of Raymond Vineyards)

Slide 4 of 22 Aerialist Nina Sawant hangs upside-down from silks as she pours champagne for Vincent Tamariz of San Francisco at Out in the Vineyard's Twilight T-Dance at Raymond Vineyards in St. Helena on June 14, 2014. (Alvin Jornada / For The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 22 The thrilling JCB Tasting Lounge at Raymond Vineyards. (Courtesy of Raymond Vineyards)

Slide 6 of 22 Château Montelena Winery became world-renowned when it placed first in the 1976 "Judgment of Paris" wine competition with its 1973 Chateau Montelena Chardonnay (unexpectedly beating out the French competition). The majestic ivy-covered winery castle with its Chinese gardens and lake also is impressive and attracts wine-loving Instagrammers from near and far. Reservations are required. 1429 Tubbs Ln, Calistoga, montelena.com (Courtesy of Château Montelena Winery)

Slide 7 of 22 The lake at Château Montelena Winery in Calistoga. (Courtesy of Château Montelena Winery)

Slide 8 of 22 Del Dotto Estate Winery & Caves has three locations, all worthy of being on this list, but the architecture and grandeur of their Venetian estate in St. Helena is unlike any other property in Napa Valley. Kylie Jenner’s first wine tasting experience was at Del Dotto’s Piazza Del Dotto location (which is temporarily closed due to COVID). Reservations are required. 1445 St. Helena Hwy South, St. Helena, deldottovineyards.com (djr8 / Shutterstock.com)

Slide 9 of 22 Sculpture of a winged lion at Del Dotto Vineyards & Winery in St. Helena. (Iv-olga / Shutterstock.com)

Slide 10 of 22 View of the fountain at Del Dotto Vineyards & Winery in St. Helena. (Iv-olga / Shutterstock.com)

Slide 11 of 22 Castello di Amorosa may very well be one of the most Instagrammable wineries in the world with its moat, drawbridge, five towers, high defensive ramparts, courtyards and loggias, chapel, stables, armory and even a torture chamber. Fun photo ops are available outside the medieval-style castle, inside the tasting room or—better yet—on a tour of the dungeon. Reservations are required. 4045 St Helena Hwy, Calistoga, castellodiamorosa.com. (Shutterstock)

Slide 12 of 22 The Great Hall at Castello di Amorosa in Calistoga. (Courtesy of Castello di Amorosa)

Slide 13 of 22 Oasis by Hoopes is a unique combination of winery and animal rescue sanctuary, where guests can enjoy Napa Valley wines and feed baby goats. The sanctuary also is home to miniature horses, chickens, pot-bellied pigs and a wild burro. Guests can stay at The Farmhouse, stop by the organic farmers market or relax with a glass of wine next to the renovated Airstream trailer. Reservations are required. 6204 Washington St, Napa, hoopesvineyard.com (Courtesy of Oasis by Hoopes)

Slide 14 of 22 Inside the Airstream trailer at Oasis by Hoopes in Napa. (Courtesy of Oasis by Hoopes)

Slide 15 of 22 Hudson Ranch & Vineyards can be found between the cities of Sonoma and Napa in Napa Valley’s Los Carneros AVA. Guests can enjoy various tastings, including flights of new releases and olive oils, or experiences like wine picnics and private three-mile hikes with views of the San Francisco Bay. The cactus garden is a favorite among photographers. Reservations are required. 5398 Sonoma Hwy, Napa, hudsonranch.com (Courtesy of Hudson Ranch & Vineyards)

Slide 16 of 22 At Hudson Ranch & Vineyards in Napa. (Courtesy of Hudson Ranch & Vineyards)

Slide 17 of 22 Ashes & Diamonds Winery is regularly named among the “hottest tasting rooms in Wine Country.” And for good reason. Enjoy picnics with Bay Area cheese and freshly made sourdough or a Baja-inspired lunch paired with Napa Valley wines in a hip midcentury modern tasting room that makes for the perfect photo backdrop as the sun sets. Reservations are required. 4130 Howard Ln, Napa, ashesdiamonds.com (Photo by Emma K. Morris)

Slide 18 of 22 Chandon offers several tasting experiences at their Yountville winery. Reserve the Chandon Picnic with season fruits and charcuterie for delicious snacks that pair well with sparkling wines and an opportunity for snapping some beautiful photos for Instagram. Limited walk-in availability for bottle purchases, but reservations are strongly encouraged. 1 California Dr, Yountville, chandon.com (Courtesy of Chandon)

Slide 19 of 22 Rombauer Vineyards has two tasting rooms. Their St. Helena location, just off the Silverado Trail, offers views of the Mayacamas Mountains and an arched entryway to their wine cave that make for great photos. Reservations are required. 3522 Silverado Trl N, St. Helena, rombauer.com (Photo courtesy of Rombauer)

Slide 20 of 22 The entrance to the wine cave at Rombauer Vineyards in St. Helena. (Courtesy of Rombauer Vineyards)

Slide 21 of 22 Mia Carta is a new indie tasting room in downtown Napa. The building was retrofitted after the 2014 Napa earthquake and the contemporary tasting room is home to six different small wine producers. The mix of a relaxing atmosphere and fun design elements, like a vintage wine cart and a wall made out of corks, are perfect for TikTok videos or Instagram pictures. Bookings are available on the website, walk-ins are welcome. 1209 1st St, Napa, miacartanapa.com (Courtesy of Mia Carta & Interstice Architects)

Slide 22 of 22 A cork wall at Mia Carta tasting room in Napa. (Courtesy of Interstice Architects)