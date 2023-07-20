Napa Valley Meat Feast Features Chef Competition, Live Fire Cooking

18 chefs will compete to make the best meaty bites at the upcoming Heritage Fire Tour at Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena on Aug. 20.

The heavy-hitting cast of flame-fervent cooks includes Napa’s Garrison Price of Bear at Stanly Ranch, Erik Hangman of Imagination on Fire, Sticky Business Barbeque, Oakland’s Mago and others from the Sacramento area and beyond.

General admission, $125, includes unlimited tastes of heritage breed animals cooked over open fires, curated dishes, beverage pairings and live entertainment.

VIP access for $175 includes early entrance, exclusive beverages and in-person meetings with chefs, winemakers, brewers and farmers.

Details are at heritagefiretour.com/napa. Attendees must be 21 or older.