Healdsburg Winery Named Among Top 50 in the World, Best in North America

Healdsburg’s Jordan Vineyard and Winery has made this year’s World’s 50 Best Vineyards list, which was announced July 12 at an event in La Rioja, Spain’s premier wine region.

Coming in at No. 20, Jordan was recognized as a “continent winner,” or the top vineyard in North America. It was the only Sonoma County winery to make the list. South America dominated the list with six vineyards in the top 10, including the winner, Catena Zapata, a Malbec-producing winery in Mendoza, Argentina. Surprisingly, no Napa Valley wineries made the top 50 this year.

This is the second time Jordan Vineyard and Winery has made the World’s 50 Best Vineyards list. Last year, it came in at No. 46. The only other winery in the U.S. to make this year’s list was Oregon’s Brooks Wine.

The World’s 50 Best Vineyards ranking, now in its fifth year, is organized by UK-based media group William Reed, which also releases the prestigious World’s 50 Best Restaurants and World’s 50 Best Bars lists. To make each year’s selection, judges assess the quality of the wine at each estate and the all-around visitor experience, including opportunities to learn about winemaking and grape-growing and pair wine with food.

“The World’s Best Vineyards continues to highlight wine tourism destinations around the globe and with an impressive list of new entries this year, it’s more important than ever. We’ve found that local and international tourists are looking for experiences that offer a whole host of activities,” commented Andrew Reed, managing director of wine and exhibitions at William Reed, in a press release.

The World’s 50 Best Vineyards described the ethos of Jordan Vineyard and Winery as “the spirit of France in Sonoma” on its website and highlighted the winery’s commitment to protecting flora and fauna.

Founders Tom and Sally Jordan designed the Bordeaux-inspired winery chateau 50 years ago. Today, the winery is focused on land preservation and sustainability, while offering guests top-notch culinary experiences, Russian River Chardonnay and Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon.

Chef Jesse Mallgren, who served as the lead chef of Healdsburg’s famed Madrona Manor (now The Madrona) for 25 years, took over as executive chef at Jordan Vineyard and Winery earlier this year.

Guests to the Healdsburg winery estate can choose from a variety of experiences, including a tour of the 1,200-acre estate aboard a Mercedes Sprinter. Members of the winery’s loyalty program, Jordan Estate Rewards, can stay overnight at the French-style chateau, which recently underwent a $1 million remodel. The winery also is famous for its exclusive and extravagant Halloween parties — this year’s theme: Uninhabited: The Great Expedition.

Find the complete 2023 World’s 50 Best Vineyards list here. Click through the above gallery to see photos of Jordan Vineyard and Winery.

Jordan Vineyard & Winery, 1474 Alexander Valley Road Healdsburg, 707-431-5250, jordanwinery.com.