Marla Bakery Taking Over Miracle Plum’s Santa Rosa Shop

Amy Brown of popular Windsor bakery Marla has announced that her business will be taking over the former Miracle Plum space at 208 Davis St. in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square.

Brown and her partner, Joe Wolf, sold baked goods at Miracle Plum between October and December of 2022 before the wine and food retail shop permanently closed in January. They hope to reopen the space as a bakery and cafe in early May.

Brown and Wolf were bakery darlings in San Francisco before moving to Santa Rosa in 2019. In 2020, they opened the production bakery in Windsor, where they’ve been selling homemade bagels, cakes and bread.

Marla also offers special dishes and seasonal meals that are announced on their Instagram page (@marla_sr) and that can be pre-ordered via their website (marlabakery.com). Upcoming specials include fried chicken (March 11). Previous meals have included a Valentine’s picnic for two and sufganiyot (doughnuts) for Hanukkah.

Stay tuned for more details about the forthcoming Santa Rosa bakery and cafe.

Marla’s roll-up window in Windsor is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. 399 Business Park Court, Windsor.