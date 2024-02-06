Local Hotels Named Among ‘Best in the USA’ by U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report has announced its 2024 list of “Best Hotels in the USA.” This year, more than 20 properties in Sonoma County made the cut, with Montage Healdsburg taking No. 41 on the list, which features more than 4,700 hotel properties. Acqualina Resort & Residences in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, took the No. 1 spot for the second year in a row.

“As the travel landscape evolves, there is a shift toward meeting the needs of modern travelers. The hotel industry is striving to offer culturally authentic experiences and high levels of customer service, recognizing that today’s explorers seek connections with their destinations,” said Zach Watson, senior travel editor at U.S. News., in a press release.

According to U.S. News, rankings are calculated using a combination of factors, including each hotel’s “star rating,” “the aggregate opinion of published travel experts,” and “the overall customer satisfaction expressed in online guest reviews of luxury hotels and resorts provided by TripAdvisor.”

The digital media company also released a number of other best hotel lists, including Best Hotels in Canada, Best Hotels in Mexico and Best Hotels in Europe. In total, the 14th annual Best Hotels rankings highlight more than 37,000 hotels across more than 400 destinations worldwide.

The full rankings for the 2024 Best Hotels in the USA can be found here.

Click through the above gallery to see the Sonoma County properties that made this year’s list. Napa hotels are listed below.

Napa Valley hotels on this year’s list

Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection, Napa: (No. 116) Located south of downtown Napa on 712 acres of vineyards and farmland, Stanly Ranch offers easy access to popular locales in both Napa and Sonoma counties. 200 Stanly Crossroad, Napa, 866-618-5382, aubergeresorts.com/stanlyranch

Meadowood Napa Valley, St. Helena: (No. 182) Following the Glass Fire in 2020, the family-owned estate reopened in 2021 with 36 lodge-style rooms and suites. 900 Meadowood Lane, St. Helena, 707-531-4788, meadowood.com

Carneros Resort and Spa, Napa: (No. 202) Set on 28-acres in the Carneros region, just across the county border between Sonoma and Napa, the majority of the resort’s accommodations are cottages, making it feel more like a neighborhood (with amazing yards) than a hotel. 4048 Sonoma Highway, Napa, 707-299-4900, carnerosresort.com

Bardessono Hotel and Spa, Yountville: (No. 226) This Napa Valley hotel has been recognized as one of the most eco-friendly properties in the United States. 6526 Yount St., Yountville, 707-204-6000, bardessono.com

Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection, Calistoga: (No. 243) Lounge by the resort pool or opt for a soak in one of five geothermal pools. 755 Silverado Trail, Calistoga, 707-266-7534, aubergeresorts.com/solage

Auberge du Soleil, Rutherford: (No. 293) A stay here makes you feel like you’ve been whisked off to France, without having to get on a plane. 180 Rutherford Hill Road, Rutherford, 707-963-1211, aubergeresorts.com/aubergedusoleil

Harvest Inn, St. Helena: (No. 437) Nestled in a rare forested stretch of Napa Valley, this property is ideal for those looking for a quieter experience. 1 Main St., St. Helena, 707-963-9463, harvestinn.com

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley, Calistoga: (No. 449) Napa Valley’s first and only resort set in a working winery. The property’s restaurant Auro boasts a Michelin star. 400 Silverado Trail, Napa, fourseasons.com/napavalley

Alila Napa Valley, St. Helena: (No. 564) This adults-only property offers a number of wellness experiences including yoga and sound baths. 1915 Main St., St. Helena, 707-963-7000, aliliahotels.com/napa-valley

Grand Reserve at the Meritage, Napa: (No. 677) Located across the street from its sister property, The Meritage Resort and Spa, the dog-friendly hotel offers standard rooms and suites with full kitchens. 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, 888-965-7090, meritageresort.com

Napa Valley Lodge, Yountville: (No. 951) Family-owned and operated, this hotel is an ideal starting point for a stroll through town. 2230 Madison St., Yountville, 888-944-3545, napavalleylodge.com

Hotel Yountville Resort & Spa, Yountville: (No. 1042) Featuring 80 luxury rooms and suites, complimentary perks of a stay here include breakfast bites and coffee, parking and bikes to roll through town. 6462 Washington St., Yountville, 707-967-7900, hotelyountville.com

Archer Hotel Napa, Napa: (No. 1074) The rooftop sundeck features one-of-a-kind Napa views and pool just six inches deep surrounded by lounge chairs. 1230 First St., Napa, 707-690-9800, archerhotel.com/napa

The Meritage Resort and Spa, Napa: (No. 1427) Along with a pool and spa, the property features a six-lane bowling alley. 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa, 866-370-6272, meritagecollection.com/meritage-resort

The Westin Verasa Napa: (No. 1485) Location, location, location! This hotel is easy walking distance to the Napa Wine Train, Oxbow Public Marketplace and downtown Napa. 1314 McKinstry St., Napa, 707-257-1800, marriott.com

North Block Hotel, Yountville: (No. 1695) North Block Hotel offers 20 rooms centered around a communal courtyard — complete with comfy chairs, a fireplace and fountain. Tucked away in the back of the property, the pool and hot tub area is the perfect lazy day hiding spot. 6757 Washington St., 707-944-8080, northblockhotel.com

Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa: (No. 1801) Built originally as a private estate, today, it features 345 guest rooms and suites, two PGA championship golf courses, nine tennis courts, three bocce and pickleball courts, three swimming pools, and a spa and fitness center. 1600 Atlas Peak Road, Napa, 800-532-0500, silveradoresort.com

Indian Springs Calistoga: (No. 1885) This historic property is best-known for its Olympic-sized mineral pool; built in 1913, it’s reportedly one of the largest pools in California. 1712 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, 707-709-8139, indianspringscalistoga.com

Andaz Napa: (No. 1918) With 141 rooms and suites, this hotel is great for those wanting to make their homebase downtown Napa. 1450 1st St., Napa, 707-687-1234, hyatt.com

Napa River Inn, Napa: (No. 2034) With primo views of the Napa River, this hotel dates back to 1884, serving the community as the Napa Mill until the mid-1970s. 500 Main St., Napa, 707-251-8500, napariverinn.com

River Terrace Inn, A Noble House Hotel, Napa: (No. 2095) As its name implies, this hotel offers easy access to the river walk. It’s also close to downtown. 1600 Soscol Ave., Napa, 707-927-2217, riverterraceinn.com

SENZA Hotel, Napa: (2144) Owned by the family behind Hall Napa Valley winery, this hotel is studded with art, inside and out. 4066 Howard Lane, Napa, 707-253-0337, senzahotel.com

The Estate Yountville: (No. 2323) The 22-acre stretch in downtown Yountville is home to two hotels: Vintage House on the north end of the estate and Hotel Villagio to the south. 6481 Washington St., Yountville, 877-351-1133, theestateyountville.com

Southbridge Napa Valley, St. Helena: (No. 2435) Located in the heart of downtown St. Helena, this under-the-radar hotel offers complimentary parking and continental breakfast. 1020 Main St., St Helena, 707-967-9400, southbridgenapavalley.com

Wine Country Inn, Napa: (No. 2702) More than three-quarters of the property’s 29 accommodations overlook vineyards. Breakfast and parking are complimentary. 1152 Lodi Lane, St. Helena, 707-963-7077, winecountryinn.com

Marriott Napa Valley Hotel & Spa, Napa: (No. 2959) About a 10-minute drive from downtown Napa, this property hosts a daily wine hour and yoga. 3425 Solano Ave., Napa, 707-253-8600, marriott.com

Vino Bello Resort, Napa: (No. 3198) Studio, one- and two-bedroom suites that sleep 2-6 guests make this a popular spot for traveling families. 865 Bordeaux Way, Napa, 707-251-1900, extraholidays.com

Vineyard Country Inn, St. Helena: (No. 3601) Located on Highway 29, the boutique inn features 20 suites with a king or queen bed and a fireplace. Breakfast and parking is complimentary. 201 Main St., St. Helena, 707-963-1000, vineyardcountryinn.com

Best Western Plus Inn At The Vines, Napa: (No. 3882) All suites and rooms come with a microwave and refrigerator, making it easier for people traveling on a budget. 100 Soscol Ave., Napa, 707-257-1930, innatthevines.com

Hotel Indigo Napa Valley, an IHG Hotel, Napa: (No. 4368) This pet-friendly hotel is 4 miles from downtown Napa; it boasts a pool and 24-hour fitness center. 4195 Solano Ave., Napa, 707-253-9300, ihg.com/hotelindigo