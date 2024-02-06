This $2.5 Million Midcentury Home in Santa Rosa Is a Secluded Forest Retreat

A midcentury home in Santa Rosa’s Rincon Valley, built in the mid-1970s, is a perfect example of how there’s a timelessness to good design.

Designed by local architect Jacob Lehrer, for his family of eight, the home is sleekly modern with cathedral ceilings and windows with 180-degree views of the surrounding redwoods. Clean architectural lines allow the window-framed nature scenes to accent the interior.

The five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home on 222 Twin Pillar Way sits on 10 acres and is currently listed for $2,425,000.

Inside, original deep-toned oak floors and cabinets offer bold contrast to the home’s white walls. Stonework fireplaces—made from site-quarried rocks—double down on the effect. Contemporary light fixtures in black take this contrast further.

The kitchen boasts new appliances and quartz countertops, and the bathrooms have been fully remodeled in a manner that blends with the vintage home’s style.

Outside, a pool and several seating areas offer lots of space to enjoy the forested setting. The property includes trails and a seasonal waterfall. Click through the above gallery for a peek inside.

For more information on 222 Twin Pillar Way, please contact listing agent, Tracy Reynes, tracy.reynes@compass.com, 707-775-7654, Compass Realty, 135 W Napa St Suite 200, Sonoma, 707-775-7654, compass.com