Guy Fieri Brings Super Bowl Tailgate Party to Las Vegas

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is throwing a Las Vegas Super Bowl tailgate party for 15,000 of his closest friends, and you’re invited — provided you can get a ticket because they’re going fast.

Phoenix hosted Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Super Bowl Tailgate in 2023. This year’s event will be in Las Vegas. (Courtesy photo)

The Mayor of Flavortown hosts 25 restaurant pop-ups, musicians Dustin Lunch and Diplo and plenty of Guy-approved cocktails (including Santo Tequila, a spirits company he founded with musician Sammy Hagar) at Guys Flavortown Tailgate. The event will be held at a football field just off the Las Vegas Strip, across from Caesars Forum and next to the Linq.

“Holy moly we are BACK. This Tailgate is on fire – the perfect mix of food, drinks, tailgate fun, and music… It’s a recipe for success. I can’t wait to see 15,000 fans step off the Strip and into Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate – Better with Pepsi!” said Fieri in a press release.

A limited number of free tickets are offered by registration at guysflavortowntailgate.com, but for guaranteed access, tickets are $49.99. Guy’s VIP Clubhouse tickets are $399.99 per person, and VIP Tables start at $5,000. High rollers can rep elbows with celebrities at a VIP table on the event stage or rent a private suite for $100,000.

This is the second Super Bowl event Fieri has hosted, with his Phoenix tailgate in 2023 attracting more than 10,000 attendees. For more details, go to guysflavortowntailgate.com.