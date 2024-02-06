Renovated Monte Rio Home With Russian River Views Listed for $623,000

A chic Russian River home, nestled in the redwoods, has hit the market. The two-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom dwelling on 17565 Old Monte Rio Road is listed for $623,000.

The renovated house was built in the 1920s and is perched on a hillside allowing for river views. Views of towering redwoods can be enjoyed from the balcony as well as from inside, including via skylights.

Bathed in light and awash in modern updates, the home’s interior can hold its own alongside the natural setting. White appliances and countertops and gray cabinets shine in the kitchen. Wide-plank wood floors offer a weighty base, and whites and grays outfit the bathrooms — with a heated ceramic tile floor to boot. The great room gets even cozier thanks to a wood-burning stove. And skylights showcase far-away treetops as well as up-close textures of tree trunks.

A matching auxiliary structure can serve as an office, studio or workout room — complete with stunning views. A covered outdoor dining area extends the season for alfresco living.

Light fixtures are a witty mix of both modern and vintage-styled pieces — there’s even a rustic antler chandelier. Layered styling (with happy blasts of red) by Woodland Stylists reveals the show-stopping potential of this Monte Rio gem. Click through the above gallery for a peek inside.

For more information on 17565 Old Monte Rio Road, contact listing agents Sandra C White, 707-486-2131, 707-823-2502 or Russ White, 707-486-9558, 707-823-2501, Sonoma County Properties, 9056 Graton Road, Graton, sonomacountyproperties.com, russandsandra.com