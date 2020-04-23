Local Experts Develop COVID-19 Mental Health, Self-Care App

COVID Coach also features advice on how to help toddlers, preschoolers, young children and teenagers cope with the current situation, as well as resources for expecting and new parents and caregivers.

The COVID Coach app helps users manage financial stress, cope with grief and loss and worries about exposure, among other things.

COVID Coach features a variety of mental health resources including mood trackers and information about how to balance parenting and caregiving with other responsibilities. It also incorporates breathing techniques and mindfulness practices that can help people maintain a sense of calm and manage tension with partners and other family members.

COVID Coach, a new app from the team that developed the Sonoma Rises app following the 2017 wildfires, helps users cope with stress and anxiety. Click through the gallery to see some of its features. (Shutterstock)

As of Thursday, the coronavirus has killed more than 46,000 people in the United States. Beyond its immediate and devastating effects on our physical health, the virus also has an impact on our mental wellbeing.

Across the country, people are worried about their own health and the health of loved ones, as well as their personal finances. They are feeling lonely and isolated at home, and anxious and stressed about an uncertain future. According to a recent study by The Kaiser Family Foundation, nearly half of adult Americans say that worry and stress related to the pandemic are hurting their mental health.

A new app — COVID Coach — seeks to help make things a little easier for those currently struggling with stress, anxiety and depression. The free app was developed by the same team that launched the Sonoma Rises app following the 2017 wildfires and was released on Apple’s iTunes store last week and on Google Play today. It has received federal government endorsement through its association with The United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

Dr. Adrienne Heinz, a Healdsburg psychologist, was part of the team of experts that created the COVID Coach and Sonoma Rises apps at the National Center for PTSD in Palo Alto.

Heinz said the new app can be used both as a standalone education and self-care tool, as well as a supplement to professional mental health care.

“Apps are not replacements for treatment, but are a great way to reach people during this age of social distancing, at any time and any place,” said Heinz. “We like to think of the app as a way to help democratize access to evidence-informed tools you’d receive in a health care setting.”

The COVID Coach app features a variety of mental health resources including mood trackers and advice on how to manage financial stress and balance parenting with other responsibilities. It also incorporates breathing techniques and mindfulness practices that can help people maintain a sense of calm and manage tension with partners and other family members.

Sarah Steinmetz, a psychologist in San Francisco and part of the team behind COVID Coach, highlighted the different ways users can utilize the app. For example, they can mark their favorite coping tools, track mental health over time, and create a personal support network of experts.

“The nice thing about this app is that it can serve a wide range of people,” she said. “Right now, with so many people stuck at home, the app offers great coping exercises that satisfy a variety of need(s).”

Steinmetz added that, to her knowledge, COVID Coach is the only app that has been specifically developed to offer mental health resources to people dealing with the effects of the coronavirus.

Sonoma Rises — the predecessor to COVID Coach — was created in partnership with the Healthcare Foundation of Northern Sonoma County, a nonprofit that serves local residents in a variety of capacities.

Kim Bender, the organization’s executive director, maintained that our local community is uniquely positioned to take a leading role in helping others cope with crisis and trauma.

“Between the fires and the floods and the power shutoffs, we’ve been through a lot and we’re used to having to adapt and take seriously communications about big-picture things,” said Bender. “Add to that the fact that we’re close to Silicon Valley and you’ve got the perfect environment to use technology for good.”

As of April 21, about 2,650 people had downloaded the COVID Coach app. To put that into perspective, Sonoma Rises had about 1,200 downloads in total.

The new app is available to users across the country and developers hope that it will be able to help hundreds of thousands of people.

“Whether you’re talking about people who have the virus, people who are out of work, or people who are simply adapting to a new reality at home, we’re all struggling to some extent right now,” said Heinz.

“If this app can help people get through this difficult time; if it can make a difference in someone’s life by getting that person the resources he or she needs, that’s the most important thing.”

You can download COVID Coach for iPhones here, and for Android here. Find more mental health resources and advice in this article.