Grossman’s Reopens for Takeout in Santa Rosa

Mark and Terri Stark doing curbside delivery at Grossman's in Santa Rosa. Photo: Ryn Longmaid.

Dahlings…it’s time to quit your kvetching and get your tuchus down to Grossman’s Deli for some bagels and schmear already.

After a brief closure, Grossman’s has reopened with a menu of Jewish deli favorites in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square. The newborn restaurant’s March launch happened to coincide with Sonoma County’s shelter-in-place orders, throwing a giant wet matzoh on the grand opening.

But, with a bit of retooling, a simplified menu and to-go cocktails, beer and wine added to the mix, Grossman’s is taking online orders for curbside pickup Thursday through Sunday. If you’re lucky one of the Starks may even bring your delivery out! To order, go to grossmansr.com

On the menu:

– All the homemade bagels and schmear one could need for carbo-loading before your next boring Zoom call.

– Pastrami and Corned Beef Sandwich kits, because your kids can make you lunch for a change.

– Pastrami-style smoked salmon for the aforementioned bagels.

– Stark’s Steakhouse Steaks: It’s almost like going out for dinner somewhere fancy, but you don’t have to wear pants. Comes with garlic herb butter to really class it up.

– Challah, rye, pastrami and corned beef: Because after you eat that first sandwich, you’re gonna want another

– Bloody Mary Kit: Includes the vodka and homemade mix. Two o’clock is the new happy hour.

– Negroni Kit: Did you even see Stanley Tucci’s brilliant Instagram video? I’ve been craving a Negroni ever since.