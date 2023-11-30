Korean Fried Chicken Chain Bonchon Is Opening in Sonoma County

Back in October, news broke that Petaluma would be getting a Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken restaurant. If you’re a KFC (Korean fried chicken) fan, you know their super crispy double-fried chicken kicks the pants off the other KFC.

The restaurant chain also serves bulgogi fries (a Korean-style poutine), takoyaki (Japanese octopus dumpling), pork buns with katsu sauce and japchae (glass noodles with veggies and stir-fried beef) on the menu.

Franchise owner Loc Nguyen said he’s hoping to open the 447 N. McDowell Blvd. location in late December.

The South Korean brand was founded in 2002 and has more than 120 locations in the U.S. and more than 400 worldwide.