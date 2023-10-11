Beloved Chain Bonchon Is Bringing Its Korean Fried Chicken to Sonoma County

Get ready to mukbang your face off at Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken, a South Korean fried chicken chain coming to Petaluma.

A favorite of vloggers and podcasters who stuff themselves silly while fans watch incredulously, Bonchon is famous for its super crispy double-fried chicken with a savory-spicy glaze. But bulgogi fries (a Korean-style poutine), takoyaki (Japanese octopus dumpling), pork buns with katsu sauce, japchae (glass noodles with veggies and stir-fried beef) are other reasons to visit.

The restaurant is slated for the Deer Creek Village shopping center at 429 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. No opening date yet. Stay tuned for more details and click through the above gallery for a peek at the menu.