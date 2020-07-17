How to Support Sonoma County Restaurants

Rosmeri Caceres wipes down a table at Belly Left Coast Kitchen and Tap Room, where tables have been placed along the Fourth Street sidewalk to expand their outdoor patio seating area. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Pantry cook Cicero Faur de Oliveira preps for evening meals at Ramen Gaijin, Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Sebastopol. Area restaurants are facing a possible indoor dining closure due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in Sonoma County. (Kent Porter)

Now is the time to help: Things are getting bad, like really bad, for local restaurants who have played open-closed-open-closed roulette for months. With few remaining options, many are facing serious threats of closure.

One spot where you can find some great crowd-sourced info on local restaurants doing things right? Save Sonoma County Restaurants on Facebook. I’ve mentioned it before, and I’ll continue to sing the praises of this organically-grown community of foodies sussing out favorites, calling out great restaurant safety measures and up-to-the-minute details on food trucks and off-the-beaten-path cafes. Hats off to Daniel Martin for creating this amazing local resource.

Also check out the restaurant section of the new Inside Out There site launched by the City of Santa Rosa. It lists a handful of Santa Rosa restaurants like Naked Pig and Rosso Pizzeria + Wine Bar with information on take-out and delivery, hours and links to restaurant websites.