Shaved Ice Cream: A Vietnamese specialty, at Corner Park Cafe mango ice cream is shaved into impossibly thin stacked ribbons of flavor, topped with a pile of fresh mango and sugar syrup. They’ve also got a taro root version with strawberries that’s a more exotic take. 4275 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa. (Facebook)

Trader Jim’s Soft Serve: A farm market staple, Trader Jim’s craveable pineapple whips are now available for delivery to your home, including in Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Cotati and Sonoma. Two quart minimum. Go to traderjims.square.site for details and ordering. (Courtesy photo)

When things heat up, we have a few go-to frozen treats that never fail to impress. And while ice cream is awesome, these cool, fruity treats are refreshingly different. Click through the above gallery for details.