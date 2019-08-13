How to Do a Digital Detox in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 14 Make your digital devices a little less addicting: Start by switching off your push notifications, maybe even delete some of the most addictive apps. Setting screen time limits can also be helpful. For hardcore smartphone users, it might be worth enabling "down time" and asking a friend or partner to enter a passcode to stop your undisciplined self from overruling the time limit (you can make certain apps "always allowed" so that you can still make calls and receive texts etc.). Apps like Moment and Freedom can also help cut down on screen time. (Shutterstock)

More tips to cut down on screen time: Make the bedroom and dining table no-phone zones, tell others about your efforts (accountability helps) - maybe get a detox buddy! Now, let's explore what to do instead of staring at screens...

Immerse yourself in nature: Sonoma County is filled with beautiful trails and nature preserves that can offer a respite from the digital world. For a truly invigorating experience, head to Guerneville's Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve, where you'll have little-to-no cellphone reception. The ancient, majestic redwoods offer cool shade from the summer heat and a quiet space to reflect and meditate, making it an ideal place for shinrin-yoku, the Japanese practice of "forest bathing." The benefits of this practice — which simply involves walking in a relaxing way while taking in nature — include stress reduction and increased focus, among other benefits for our tech-addled minds.

Take a bike ride: Exercise is not just a distraction from our phones, it also improves mood and reduces anxiety through the release of endorphins, which can quell the negative psychological effects of constant digital use. Bicycling will keep your hands and eyes off your phone while allowing you to explore the great outdoors. Check out one of these spectacular Sonoma County rides. Other popular biking spots include Helen Putnam Regional Park in Petaluma, which provides panoramic valley views, and Spring Lake Regional Park and Trione-Annadel State Park in Santa Rosa, with a lagoon and lake to cool off in after your ride.

Go for a swim: It's a good thing (most) phones aren't waterproof, or else we'd bring them with us into the shower. That's why swimming is a fabulous activity for people who are taking a tech break. In addition to Spring Lake's lagoon and public swimming pools, health clubs like Montecito Heights at the Flamingo Resort in Santa Rosa (pictured) offer members the opportunity to make a splash. Francis Ford Coppola Winery in Geyserville allows visitors to pair wine tasting with some pool time and then there are the many spa pools to check out, too.

For those who prefer to swim in non-chlorinated water, there's the Russian River, including Healdsburg Veterans Memorial Beach (one of the few spots with lifeguards on duty), Guerneville's popular Johnson's Beach and Forestville's Steelhead Beach. Doran Regional Park in Bodega Bay is pretty much the only safe place to take a dip on the Sonoma Coast.

Go on a cellphone-free safari: At the Sonoma Serengeti, aka Safari West in Santa Rosa, there's no cellphone reception. The 400-acre preserve welcomes visitors to explore its exotic African animals via jeep tours; you can also extend the adventure with an overnight stay in a glamping tent. Bring a camera, or use your smartphone (just snap the photos and put it down!) to capture the nearly 900 animals from over 90 unique species that reside here - from rhinos and zebras to giraffes and lemurs.

Unplug by the coast or at a retreat center: If you would like to kickstart your screen-free experience with a Sonoma County getaway, River's End in Jenner offers "Luxe Unplugged™ Lodging:" no cell service or phones in-room, no WiFi, no cable TV or satellite radio, no loud pool area. "If the evening's sounds of the river and ocean frighten you, then this isn't for you," says the website. The property, which also includes a popular restaurant, has five ocean-view cabins (pictured) situated amid coastal gardens.

For an all-inclusive retreat experience with guided meditation, yoga, wellness treatments and other mindful practices, check out the Ratna Ling Center in Cazadero. The center offers a variety of retreat packages, from "women's self care weekends" to "calm and clear retreats." While guided by Tibetan Buddhist traditions, the retreat welcomes "all people regardless of lifestyle, culture, or religion and a relationship with Buddhism is not necessary."

Pick up a book (or a newspaper or magazine): Like smartphones, reading can transport us to another world. But, unlike staring at a smartphone, it doesn't come with negative side effects. According to research, reading ignites our imagination; it improves empathy; it can reduce stress, make us happier and smarter – it might even make us live longer. The most magical gateway to the literary world comes in the form of great independent bookstores. At Twice Told Books in Guerneville, pick up an inexpensive book and read it over a steaming cup of joe at the connecting Coffee Bazaar. Healdsburg's Levin & Company has a large selection of titles in addition to a music section and an upstairs art gallery — enough to keep you off digital devices for a few hours.

Treat yourself to a session of retail therapy: Swapping time in front of the screen with shopping may not seem like the most mindful approach to dealing with digital addiction but the occasional splurge or some window-shopping in cute stores can be therapeutic for those normally glued to their phone. There's no shortage of upscale boutiques and hip thrift shops in Sonoma County. The quaint Miracle Plum in Santa Rosa is a personal favorite. This women-owned shop sells stylish kitchenware, cookbooks, beauty products, housemade jam, craft beer and locally sourced produce. The boho Thrifty Hippy in Petaluma is a go-to spot for vintage clothing, vinyl, antique furniture and trinkets. You'll have too much fun trying on different styles of clothes and locally-made jewelry to worry about what's new on your social media feed.