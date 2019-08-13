Things To Do in Sonoma, What's New in Sonoma County

How to Do a Digital Detox in Sonoma County

A fun and totally manageable 10-step guide to cutting down on screen time.

It’s summer. The sun is shining, the sky is blue, and you’re stuck inside scrolling on your smartphone looking at people having a great time outdoors. Sounds familiar? Well, you’re not alone.

The average American spends nearly four hours a day staring at computer, tablet and smartphone screens, and an additional four hours or so watching television, according to the financial news site MarketWatch. Medical researchers, cited in a Forbes article, recently concluded that the heaviest smartphone users exhibit “the greatest degree of depression, anxiety, loneliness, and isolation.” The antidote? “We need to devote time to ourselves, nourish our brains and engage in exercise,” as well as “reconnect with nature,” writes the author of the article, an emergency physician.

Needless to say, it’s hard to kick digital addiction (after all, your phone is designed to keep you constantly engaged). Thankfully, Sonoma County offers plenty of ways to stimulate your senses sans screens. If you want to take a break from your computer, tablet and phone, click through the gallery for tips on how to do a digital detox.

Subscribe Now!

Comments

Read previous post:
Celebrate Apple Season with These Fresh Picks from Sonoma Stores

From Gravenstein-scented soaps to apple butter, shrubs and beautiful bowls, apple lovers will adore these products.

Close