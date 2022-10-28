Healdsburg Winery Named Among Top 50 in the World

Healdsburg’s Jordan Vineyard and Winery has made this year’s World’s 50 Best Vineyards list, as announced Wednesday at an event in Mendoza, Argentina. Coming in at No. 46, it is the only Sonoma County winery to make the list this year. Napa Valley’s Robert Mondavi Winery, which took the No. 7 spot, was named the best vineyard in North America and Opus One came in at No. 24. Antinori nel Chianti Classico in Italy’s Tuscany region topped the list for the first time.

The World’s 50 Best Vineyards ranking is organized by UK-based William Reed Media, which also releases the prestigious World’s 50 Best Restaurants and World’s 50 Best Bars lists.

“The World’s Best Vineyards highlights wine tourism destinations around the globe and now that travel is back on the cards, this year’s list is more important than ever for raising profiles with tourists and those looking for authentic and unique trips,” commented Andrew Reed, Managing Director Wine and Exhibitions at William Reed, from the event in Mendoza.

The World’s 50 Best Vineyards described the ethos of Jordan Vineyard and Winery as “the spirit of France in Sonoma” on its website and highlighted the winery’s commitment to protecting flora and fauna. Founders Tom and Sally Jordan designed the Bordeaux-inspired winery chateau nearly 50 years ago. Today, the winery is focused on land preservation and sustainability, while providing guests unique culinary experiences, Russian River chardonnay and Alexander Valley cabernet sauvignon.

Guests to Jordan Vineyard & Winery can tour the 1,200-acre estate aboard a Mercedes Sprinter as part of the winery’s Estate Tour and Tasting. Members of the winery’s loyalty program, Jordan Estate Rewards, can stay overnight at the French-style chateau, which recently underwent a $1 million remodel. The winery also is famous for its exclusive and extravagant Halloween parties — this year’s theme: Dead Hollywood.

The World's 50 Best Vineyards list included wineries from 20 countries on six continents. Find the full list here.

Jordan Vineyard & Winery, 1474 Alexander Valley Road Healdsburg, 707-431-5250, jordanwinery.com.