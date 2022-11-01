Industrial-Modern Vineyard Estate in Sonoma Wine Country Seeks $3.95 Million

Two matte black steel structures with low-sloop roofs and abundant windows for taking in the surrounding vineyard views make up a 1,600-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom Healdsburg residence with a guest studio currently listed for $3,950,000.

The industrial home on 150 Bailhache Ave. has been decorated with fine art pieces selected by San Francisco-based Dutch designer Martin Kobus. A modern floor-to-ceiling white marble relief with geometric shapes, for example, makes a strong statement in the living room, while a red pen shell bar on an adjacent wall contrasts with the black-and-white color scheme of the room.

The kitchen island is made from black marble with an unusual snakeskin pattern; the island itself is formed in an equally unusual wave shape. Laminate black cabinets add to the dramatic look, while lighted shelving brightens the room.

The main bedroom boasts a textured wall with a relief of thick leaves formed from plaster. Layers of textured white materials, like floor-to-ceiling alpaca drapes, keep this room light and airy.

The powder room has an artistic resin surface in an agate pattern by Los Angeles designer Alex Turco. The main bathroom features honed Pietra d’Avola tiles with geometric, textural grooves.

Hestan appliances in the kitchen, a retractable TV that emerges from the sofa, a programmable steam shower and more technological features add another modern touch to the artistic industrial home.

Outdoors, motorized pergolas cover the home’s patios and allow for lounging independent of weather. An Endless Pool, which provides resistance for lap swimming in place, is both a spot to exercise and a bright blue water feature in the yard.

An outdoor kitchen and two-sided fireplace adds to the entertainment possibilities, while a Jeff Koons balloon dog sculpture is a whimsical addition to the otherwise classic Wine Country landscape that surrounds the home.

For more information about this home at 150 Bailhache Ave., contact Sheri Morgensen 415-269-5634, 707-431-0777 or Jessica Wynne, 415-509-2611, 415-296-2223, with Sotheby’s International Realty, Healdsburgshowcase.com