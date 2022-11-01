Sonoma Hillside Retreat Hits the Market for $3.7 Million

A modern home with a breezy open-concept layout is for sale in the hills above Sonoma. Located just 10 minutes from the downtown plaza, the 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom property was built in 2019 by Sonoma-based Salt Shed Design. It is listed for $3,695,000.

White walls and large windows let plenty of light into the home and allow residents to take in the outdoor scenery from each room. The home has two great rooms: one comprising the kitchen, living room and dining area; another a lounging area that continues outdoors via a wall of sliding floor-to-ceiling windows. A tranquil palette that includes blue textiles creates a cool color scheme that complements the views of outside greenery.

The home’s finishes also come in subtle colors, including white oak floors, wood barn accents and white tiles. Glass and nickel fixtures add a lightweight finish and sparkle to the space. Lounging sectionals encourage easy living, and modern art pieces add interest and a bit of color contrast.

A glass door encloses a wine storage room with minimal fixtures, which yields focus to the bottles that appear to almost float in space. Outdoors, a simply designed yard with low-water plants in fire-resistant islands and a pool surrounded by three lawn chairs complete the look.

Click through the above gallery for a peek inside the home.

For more information about the property at 17333 Gehricke Road, contact listing agents Avram Goldman, 707 934 2323, 925-323-8881, or Heather Hanlon, 707-529-2669 with Compass Real Estate, 135 West Napa St., Suite 200, Sonoma.